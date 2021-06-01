BIWABIK — Hibbing’s Conner Willard will be the lone Iron Range representative at the Class AA state golf meet later this month after the Bluejacket senior fired a two-day 158 to finish fourth at this year’s section tournament.
Willard fired an 81 on Tuesday and finished one stroke behind Marshall’s Noah Bender for third. Cloquet’s Sam Baker was the section champion, firing a 76 for a two-day 153. The Lumberjacks advanced to state as a team after shooting a two-day 640.
Virginia’s Andrew Peterson was the next highest area finisher, taking home 13th after finishing with a 169 after two days (87 on day two). Peterson’s teammate Marco Pazzelli finished tied for 20th with a 177 (90 Tuesday). Hibbing’s Peyton Taylor finished tied for 23rd with a 179 (90).
Eveleth-Gilbert’s Carter Orent finished tied for 27th after finishing with a two-day 181 (93). Hibbing’s Michael Andrican was 33rd with a 187 (97) and Virginia’s Rollie Seppala tied for 34th with a 189 (97).
Along with Willard and the rest of the Lumberjacks, those qualifying for the state meet include Tucker D’Allaird and Noah Bender from Duluth Marshall, Nate Burke from Duluth Denfeld and Peyton Menzel from Hermantown.
Boys’ Section 7AA Golf Tournament
The Quarry, Giants Ridge
Team Scores (top team advances to state): 1, Cloquet, 640; 2, Duluth Marshall, 663; 3, Hermantown, 698; 4, International Falls, 719.
Individual results (state qualifiers): 1, Sam Baker, Clo, 153; 2, Tucker D’Allaird, DM, 153; 3, Noah Bender, DM, 157; 4, Conner Willard, Hibb, 158; 5, Karson Patten, Clo, 161; 6, Brayden Tyman, Clo, 162; 7T, Nate Burke, DD, 165; 7T, Peyton Menzel, Herm, 165; 7T, Trevor Steinert, Clo, 165; 10, Jacob Walsh, Clo, 166; 16T, Carson Young, Clo, 176.
Local golfers (non-qualifers): 13, Andrew Peterson, V, 169; 20, Marco Pazzelli, V, 177; 23T, Peyton Taylor, Hibb, 179; 27T, Carter Orent, EG, 181; 33, Michael Andrican, Hibb, 187; 24T, Rollie Seppala, V, 189.
