HIBBING — After two reschedulements and two weather delays, the Hibbing and Cloquet High School baseball teams finally got to play a game.
When everything was said and done, the Bluejackets came away with a 10-3 victory over the Lumberjacks at Al Nyberg Field Wednesday.
The game was originally scheduled for Cloquet, but that couldn’t be accomplished, so the Lumberjacks were the home team on the scoreboard.
That did faze Hibbing as it jumped on Cloquet starting pitcher Ashton Stansfield for two runs on RBI base hits by Brayden Boyer and Luke Nelson.
“It helped to be the visitor at home,” Hibbing coach Jay Wetzel said with a chuckle. “This was a reschedule of a reschedule, then a movement of games because of not only the weather, but busing issues and umpire issues.
“It was good to jump out ahead at home. It gets a little sketchier knowing they had last ups, but we took advantage of being a visitor at home.”
The Bluejackets came out swinging as Josh Kivela and Logan Gietzen both had hits in the inning.
“Now that we’ve started our second half of the season, one would hope that we would start feeling more comfortable at the plate,” Wetzel said. “We’re squaring up the ball better than we have, and that’s good to see.
“As we push our way to the playoffs, we’re hoping that continues. That’s the tricky part about a season like this that’s short and compact. If it takes you a while to get going, a slump can be a season slump because everything is so stuck together.”
The Bluejackets added to that lead in the third as Josh Kivela and Dane Mammenga hit back-to-back home runs on the first pitches of their respective at bats.
“Both of those balls we’re struck well,” Wetzel said. “Josh hit that line drive, but we joked with him that that probably would’ve been a single if our Green Monster hadn’t blown over this spring.
“He hit it quite well, then Dane had a well-hit ball. That speaks to us seeing the ball better, and getting good contact there.”
How many times has Wetzel seen back-to-back home runs in his tenure as coach?
“We have had it before, but back-to-back pitches I’m not so sure to start an inning,” Wetzel said. “We’ve had back-to-back before, but that part we haven’t seen before.”
Hibbing did get two more runners on base, with no out, but they couldn’t extend the lead.
“We’re looking to move them over bunt-wise, but we didn't make a good bunt and we didn’t run the bases well. We ran ourselves out of that inning by getting doubled off on that play. We hung in there.”
The Bluejackets did extend the lead to 9-0 with five runs in the fifth as Boyer had an RBI base hit, then Aiden Smerud hit a two-run double. Nathan Maki finished it off with a two-run single.
The Lumberjacks, especially on Maki’s hit, couldn’t make a play and it fell in for those two extra runs.
“We had some balls fall in between guys,” Wetzel said. “It starts by getting the ball in play. The wind probably played a little bit of a factor today. We strung them together, which is huge.
“Stretching it out to a nine-run lead helps.”
Cloquet started to make it interesting in its half of the fifth.
Dayne Painovich was hit-by-a-pitch, then Kollin Bonneville singled. Noah Knutson followed with a base hit to load the bases, then Alec Turnbull hit a two-run single. Knutson would score on a wild pitch to make it 9-3.
“That’s the thing about baseball is you hope for easy innings or quick innings, knowing on the backside of it that it can go on and on,” Wetzel said. “We were glad that we could get out of that inning without too much more damage.”
Frider worked 5.1 innings, giving up five hits. He struck out two and walked three. Luke Nelson tossed 1.1 innings. He didn’t allow a hit and struck out two. Kivela worked .1 innings, getting the last out of the game.
“In a week like this, with five games, it was awesome to see Beau pitch into the sixth inning, to get deep into the game,” Wetzel said. “It allowed us to throw a couple of guys in our bullpen. That was great for us.”
Boyer finished with three hits, and getting two each were Kivela, Mammenga, Nelson and Maki.
