ST. PAUL — Hibbing 113-pounder Christian Jelle advanced to the semifinals during the first day of the State Class AA Individual Meet held Thursday at the Xcel Energy Center.
The Bluejacket eighth-grader beat Easton Miller of Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus by technical fall, 17-2, at 4:00.
In his quarterfinal match, Jelle beat Cash Sixberry of BILA 6-4.
He will face Kaden Nicolas of Becker in the semifinals.
At 160 pounds, Bryson Larrabe wsa beaten 2-1 by Bryce Burkett, then Burkett went on to win his second match, which puts Larrabee in the wrestle back portion of the meet.
He was to face Joe Gardas of Zimmerman in that match.
At 170 pounds, Cooper Hendrickson was defeated 14-10 by Ashton LaBelle of North Branch, but LaBelle was beaten 1-0 in his second match, which ended Hendrickson’s season.
At 182 pounds, Thomas Hagen was pinned by Lano Oduwaiye of Simley at 5:13. Oduwaiye had not wrestled his second match, so Hagen has to wait on the outcome of that match to see if he’s in the wrestle back portion of the meet.
At 195 pounds, Drew Shay was pinned by Hayden VanderVoort of Hector. VanderVoort had not completed his quarterfinal match, so Shay needed VanderVoort to win to stay alive in the meet.
At 220 pounds, Ian Larrabee lost by fall to Max Olson at 3:44, so he needed Olson to win his second match to get back into the meet.
None of those matches were complete when this edition of the Mesabi Tribune went to press.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.