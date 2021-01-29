HIBBING — As the Hibbing High School wrestling team prepares for the Mora Triangular, the teams’ goals and achievements have changed.
The Bluejackets will have to shorten their lineup over the next three weeks, which means giving up 24 points due to forfeits.
Hibbing coach Ray Pierce knows it will be hard to achieve some of the team goals over that stretch, but there’s still some things the Bluejackets can accomplish.
That goal changing begins today when Hibbing takes on Little Falls beginning at approximately 12:30 p.m., then the Bluejackets will take on the Mustangs at around 2 p.m. at the Mora High School Gymnasium.
The problem — Hibbing now has 10 wrestlers, with four open spots in its lineup.
“Our goals have changed a little bit,” Pierce said. “We had goals where we could go out and duel, maybe make a couple of moves and wrestle tough with these guys.
“Now, the matches that we get, we want to make sure that we’re putting forth our best effort to wrestle well with the guys that we have. When you give up 24 points to start, you’re in a hole, especially with Little Falls and Mora.”
Winning those duals meets with that kind of deficit is unlikely, but not impossible.
Even so, the Bluejackets will be wrestling for seeding if there is an individual section meet at the end of the season.
“There is a pride for each kid to wrestle the best they can,” Pierce said. “If we can go out and win eight- or seven-out-of-the-10-matches, that’s the goal, to win the matches that we’re in, and let the chips fall wherever they are.
“The dual meet is out of our control a little bit. If you can get 10 pins, 60 points is hard to beat no matter what team you’re against.”
Hibbing will be open at 113, 132, 138 and 285. It’s not that much different than before as the Bluejackets had to give up two weight classes in their previous eight matches.
“That would usually go to three because we’ve had a couple of guys miss weight here and there, so it’s not out of the ordinary,” Pierce said.
In the dual meet with the Flyers, Pierce said there are three matchups that won’t be beneficial for his team.
“Our match ups won’t go well there, but I’d love to see our kids wrestle them just for that experience,” Pierce said. “If we could stay away from those three, we could probably pick up wins in the other matches.
“We match up much better against their other guys. Nothing is out of the realm of possibility.”
Mora, on the other hand, will be a tougher match, especially giving up all of those points.
“They’re solid in the middle,” Pierce said. “They’re going to run our guys as much as we’re going to run their guys at certain points in the meet. The big wins that we could get before, they’re going to be tight matches.
“We’ll need the big wins from the younger guys. It can happen.”
Especially at 106 with Christian Jelle.
“He’s been wrestling like crazy,” Pierce said. “It doesn’t matter who we put in front of him, where we put him (at 106 or 113), he’s solid as can be. It’s nice to see that this year. I wish we could close some of those gaps and back that up to get the train going.”
