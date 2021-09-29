HIBBING — The Hibbing Rotary Cross Country Meet had been a staple in town for a lot of years, but during COVID-19, the meet in 2020 was a shell of itself.
A total of three teams took part in the event, which is a far cry from the 20-some teams that had usually competed in the meet.
One year later, the Hibbing Rotary Meet is back in full force as a total of 26 teams will take off from the starting line, beginning at 4 p.m. at Hibbing Municipal Golf Course.
The meet is back to normal and it’s large with Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, Esko, Crosby-Ironton, Rock Ridge, Superior, Ely, Cromwell/Floodwood, Duluth East, Chisholm, Marshall, Moose Lake-Willow River, Hermantown, Proctor, Mountain Iron-Buhl, North Branch, International Falls, Cloquet, Bemidji, South Ridge, Deer River/Northland, Mesabi East, Grand Rapds, Denfeld, Carlton and Lakeview Christian Academy joining Hibbing in the meet.
“With the Swain Meet being no more, we might have a claim to the largest Northern Minnesota cross country meet,” Hibbing coach James Plese said. “That’s a cool thing. This is a community event, and not just a cross country race.
“Around 25 of these teams will be looking for a place to eat or stop afterward. Hopefully, we will have a nice meet. The weather looks like it might shine on us. It should be hot, but it’s a fast course, so there should be some good times. We’re looking forward to it.”
A lot of the teams in the meet the Bluejackets have seen numerous times. The one surprise team was North Branch.
“They’re making the trip up,” Plese said. “I’ve never seen them at a cross-country meet here. It’s nice to have that connectedness there. They were looking for a meet after the Swain canceled, and we fit their schedule this year.
“I know their coach from the spring, so it’s nice to have schools like that come.”
The Hibbing girls are coming off a seventh-place finish at the Milaca Mega Meet, but there’s still room for improvement.
“We ran well, but we have had some nerves there,” Plese said. “This meet shouldn’t make them nervous. It’s a lot of local schools. We’re all running a 5K, and it’s a course that’s friendly.
“The girls are coming off a solid week.”
Duluth East will be the team to beat, but the Bluejackets will focus on Proctor team-wise.
“We’re looking at the second-place slot,” Plese said. “Proctor is a section school that I would give the edge to, but I’m going to challenge our girls to go out and get uncomfortable, just pushing and challenging themselves.
“I don’t want to be complacent. I don’t want them to be comfortable. If the end goal is a trip down to St. Olaf, that’s what we have to do. I want to see that fire in a big meet, and step up. We have to push and challenge ourselves.”
It all starts with Gianna Figueroa, Jorie Anderson, Reese Aune, Abby Theien, Mileena Sladek and Jocelyn Strukel setting the tone.
“Hopefully, we have a good race,” Plese said.
On the boys side, Lucas Arnhold and Taite Murden have been improving quite nicely for Plese.
“Lucas came back and ran 10 seconds off of his PR,” Plese said. “We want to shave some more time down. Taite has been pushing the pace, dropping time.”
Throw in Christian Massich, Oliver Stevens, Finn Eskeli, who is coming into his own, Zach Rusich and Ethan Roy, that pack has to tighten up and move up in the race. Ethan Aune, Mitchell Anderson, Jeremiah Wentland, Preston Sladek and Justin Walker could also move up into that pack.
“We have to push our paces and get our times down,” Plese said. “We can go fairly deep on the boys side, but now it’s about that fire. That goes for the girls, and someone has to step up and do the same on the boys side.
“If we can get into the lower 18s, we can get more serious when it comes to the conference meet and sneaking a boy to state. If we get a couple of boys pushing each other, they may get on the outside edges of state qualifying.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.