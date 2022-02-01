HIBBING — You could define a team’s season by its adversities during the year.
In January alone, the Hibbing High School boys basketball team has probably had a year’s worth of adversity.
However, the Bluejackets are entering February on a high note after routing the Proctor Rails 98-45 Monday at the Lincoln Elementary School in Hibbing.
Neither team came out of the gates on fire for the first few minutes.
Hibbing got the scoring started when Ayden McDonald hit one-of-two free throws, then Alex Chacich extended Hibbing’s lead to 4-0 with a three.
Proctor answered back with a basket from Ty Nyberg, then the Bluejackets upped their level of play.
Hibbing scorched the Rails’ defense and scored 22-unanswered points.
The Bluejackets got contributions from McDonald, Chacich, Zach Rusich, Jacob Jensrud and Carson Brown.
Hibbing assistant coach Tom Aune credited his team’s dominance to their defense.
“Defense takes care of everything we do,” Aune said. “We came out in man and had a few possessions of that, then we went to a zone, and they didn’t have an answer for it.”
Proctor finally got back on the board with a few baskets of its own from Collin Aho, Kolbin Carter and Dane Oman bringing the score to 28-11.
Hibbing slowly kept pulling away until its lead had grown to 43-20, with a handful of minutes left in the first half.
That was when the Bluejackets all but ended the game.
Hibbing went on a 17-point run to close out the half, leading 60-20.
After a weekend away from home, Aune was quite content with how the team came to play.
“We were in the cities all weekend and came back at 1:30 in the morning,” Aune said.
“Who knew what was going to show up to start this game. I was glad they came out with energy, and now they can rest.”
Rusich got the scoring started in the second half with a quick basket as Hibbing continued its onslaught of the hoop.
The teams started trading baskets with the game already out of reach, and Hibbing cruised to a final score of 98-45.
After injuries and a hiatus due to COVID, Aune knows the team has what it takes to persevere through anything thrown at them.
That perseverance will be put to the test with two games against section-rival Grand Rapids on the horizon.
“We can have a few days of practice, then we’ve got a big game Friday in Grand Rapids, then turn around next Tuesday with them at our place,” Aune said.
Carter led Proctor with 23 points.
Brown scored 23 points, which led the Bluejackets. McDonald finished with 20, Jensrud scored 17, Chacich netted 15 and Rusich scored 14 points.
PHS 20 25 — 45
HHS 60 38 — 98
Proctor: Kolbin Carter 23, Ty Nyberg 6, Collin Aho 5, Joshua Synnott 5, Reven King 2, Dane Oman 2, Sam Nyland 2.
Hibbing: Carson Brown 23, Ayden McDonald 20, Jacob Jensrud 17, Alex Chacich 15, Zach Rusich 14, Finley Cary 5, Dane Mammenga 4.
Total Fouls: Proctor: 18; Hibbing: 9; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Proctor: 1-3; Hibbing: 13-21; Three-pointers: Carter 5, Aho, Jensrud 4, Rusich 2, Brown, Chacich, McDonald
