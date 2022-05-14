CHISHOLM — The Rock Ridge boys and the Hibbing girls won the OJ Belluzzo/John Tingstad Invite held Friday at Joel Maturi Field.
The Wolverines scored 261 points in the six-team field to out-point Hibbing which had 177.5. Hermantown was next at 117.5, followed by Mountain Iron-Buhl at 47, Chisholm 46 and Bigfork 10.
Rock Ridge got first-place finishes from Cameron Stocke in the 3200 (9:47.90); the 4x100 tea of Jake Burress, Griffen Krmpotich, Dallas Williams and Andrew Wilson (46.30); the 4x400 team of Aidan Hecimovich, Anthony Hecimovich, Luke Hecimovich and Gunnar George (3:48.40); the 4x800 team of Jake Bradach, Jared Delich, Jackson Kendall and Connor Matschiner (9:06.40); Levi Flatley in the triple jump (37-feet-7-inches); Isaac Flatley in the shot put (43-7 ½); and Riley Krenz in the discus (123-11).
The Bluejackets got three first-place finishes from Amari Manning, who won the 100 (11.20), the 200 (23.70) and the long jump (20-5 ¼). Dallas Swart was a double winner placing first in the 110 hurdles (16.70) and 300 hurdles (44.40).
Austin Pierce won the pole vault with a personal best height of 11-6.
Mountain Iron-Buhl also got one first in the meet as Jeffrey Kayfes won the 1600 in 4:56.30.
On the girls side, Hibbing scored 211 points to win, followed by Rock Ridge at 159.5; International Falls 109, Hermantown 108.5, Mountain Iron-Buhl 49, Chisholm 32 and Bigfork four.
Julia Gherardi was first in the 100 in 12.60, and she captured the pole vault at 11-0.
Mileena Sladek was a double winner as well, taking the 400 in 1:08.80 and the 3200 in 13:17.90, and Geli Stenson won the 300 hurdles in 52.10.
In the relays, the Bluejackets placed first in the 4x200 as Andrea Petroske, Abigail Theien, Brynn Babich and Gherardi ran a 1:51.50; the 4x400 of Theien, Babich, Jorie Anderson and Gianna Figueroa had a time of 4:29.00; and the 4x800 team of Jocelyn Strukel, Stenson, Sladek and Figueroa won with a time of 10:41.20.
Mountain Iron-Buhl had a double winner in Liz Nelson, who captured the 800 in 2:25.10 and 1600 in 5:33.30.
The Rock Ridge 4x100 team of McKendrick Landwer, Anna Fink, Jennie Krause and Ava Fink placed first in 52.60.
Tresa Baumgard of Chisholm had a first-place finish in the high jump at 5-2.
OJ Belluzzo/John Tingstad Invite
Girls: Team: 1. Hibbing 211; 2. Rock Ridge 159.5; 3. International Falls 109; 4. Hermantown 108.5; 5. Mountain Iron-Buhl 49; 6. Chisholm 22; 7. Bigfork 4.
100 — 1. Julia Gherardi, H, 12.60; 2. Ava Fink, RR, 12.80; 3. Zoe Plombon, C, 13.20; 4. Annika Nelson, Herm, 13.30; 5. (tie) Adaeze Enemuoh, Herm, 13.50, Tara Hertling, H, 13.50; 7. Claire Rewertz, H, 13.70; 8. Ella Lamppa, RR, 13.80.
200 — 1. Kellyn Biondi, Herm, 27.90; 2. Hertling, H, 28.90; 3. Anna Fink, RR, 28.90; 4. Rewertz, H, 29.10; 5. Lamppa, RR, 29.90; 6. Symone Perez, H, 30.40; 7. (tie) Larissa Williams, H, Anna Neyens, MIB, Sydney Tichy, H, 30.50.
400 — 1. Mileena Sladek, H, 1:08.80; 2. Ali Bretto, H, 1:10.10; 3. Addison Youngren, RR, 1:11.60; 4. Suzy Aubrey, MIB, 1:12.10; 5. Jillian Zeider, RR, 1:14.10; 6, Maggie Nelson, C, 1:14.30; 7. Hannah Weston, RR, 1:14.50; 8. Kylie Schow, C, 1:17.10.
800 — 1. Liz Nelson, MIB, 2:35.10; 2. Abigail Theien, H, 2:37.40; 3. Kate Nelson, MIB, 2:38.70; 4. Claire Niksich, Herm, 2:40.90; 5. Liv Birkeland, Herm, 2:42.50; 6. Destiny Schmitz, C, 2:42.50; 7. Jocelyn Strukel, H, 2:45.80; 8. Jorie Anderson, H, 2:46.30.
1600 — 1. Liz Nelson, MIB, 5:33.30; 2. Nora Stark, RR, 5:36.00; 3. Anderson, H, 5:52.00; 4. Gianna Figueroa, H, 5:52.20; 5. Campbell Amundson, Herm, 5:57.20; 6. Kate Nelson, MIB, 6:01.00; 7. Reese Aune, H, 6:09.60; 8. Audra Murden, H, 6:17.20.
3200 — 1. Sladek, H, 13:17.90; 2. Miriam Milani, H, 13:30.10; 3. Katelyn Torrel, RR, 14:00.30; 4. Kaari Harsila, RR, 14:90.90.
100 hurdles — 1. Jillan Bilben, IF, 17.80; 2. Geli Stenson, H, 18.20; 3. Lucy Virant, RR, 18.40; 4. Maija Rantala, RR, 18.50; 5. Veyda Friend, H, 20.20; 6. (tie) Abby Borgstrom Herm, Caitlin Cox, Herm, 20.70; 8. Keira Hesseldahl, IF, 21.00.
300 hurdles — 1. Stenson, H, 52.10; 2. Rantala, RR, 55.80; 3. (tie) Dianne LaVoy, IF, Virant, RR, 56.60; 5. Luci Bretto, H, 57.70; 6. Krause, RR, 58.70; 7. Friend, H, 59.20; 8. Abigail Sather, RR, 59.40.
4x100 — 1. Rock Ridge (McKendrick Landwer, Anna Fink, Krause, Ava Fink), 52.60; 2. Hermantown (Birkeland, Annika Nelson, Enemuoh, Biondi), 53.10; 3. Hermantown (Brooke Wiese, Alyssa Yokom, Erica McDonald, Emma Herstad), 56.60; 4. International Falls (Mary Versteeg, Skylee Schwartz, Savannah Valentine, Bilben), 56.90; 5. Rock Ridge (Grace Langowski, Cassy Maus, Parker Wercinski, Ashley Dahl), 59.60; 6. Chisholm (Layla Rajkovich, Amariya Larson, Sloen Worlie, Plombon), 59.80; 7. Hibbing (Desiree DiIorio, Tamera Gosser, Luci Wilson, Tichy), 1:01.00; 8. Bigfork (Josephine Kinn, Eleanor Prato, Ana Haataja, Annie Barber), 1:03.40.
4x200 — 1. Hibbing (Andrea Petroske, Abigail Theien, Brynn Babich, Gherardi), 1:51.50; 2. Hermantown (Nelson, McDonald, Biondi, Enemuoh), 1:56.70; 3. Rock Ridge (Crum, Maus, Kayden Maturi, Ashley Dahl), 1:59.30; 4. Chisholm (Rajkovich, Kylie Schow, Ashley Panichi, Jezirae Flack), 2:05.60; 5. Hibbing (Luci Bretto, Gosser, Wilson, Tichy), 2:10.40; 6. International Falls (Versteeg, Kieren Ford, Lauren Basaraba, Schwartz), 2:11.00; 7. Hermantown (Borgstrom Astrid Loken, Annika Tveiten, Cora Lord), 2:11.00; 8. Rock Ridge (Jolie Stocke Caylee Westby, Vienna Zeidler, Weston), 2:15.80.
4x400 — 1. Hibbing (Theien, Babich, Anderson, Figueroa), 4:29.00; 2. Hermantown (Wiese, Niksich, Amundson, Birkeland), 4:37.20; 3. Mountain Iron-Buhl (Suzy Aubrey, Kate Nelson, Anna Neyens, Liz Nelson), 4:42.60; 4. Hibbing (Strukel, Charliegh Hartl, Petroske, Emma Reini), 4:47.40; 5. International Falls (LaVoy, Versteeg, Basaraba, Sullivan), 4:54.80; 6. Rock Ridge (Avah Kraushaar, Jacinda Wilcox, Mia Stark, Nora Stark), 4:56.10; 7. Rock Ridge (Youngren, Weston, Zeider, Crum), 4:57.30.
4x800 — 1. Hibbing (Strukel, Stenson, Sladek, Figueroa), 10:41.20; 2. International Falls (LaVoy, Quianna Ford, Abbigail Hutchinson, Ryan Ford), 11:22.00; 3. Hibbing (Hartl, Reini, Milani, Ali Bretto), 11:22.00.
High jump — 1. Tresa Baumgard, C, 5-2; 2. Hutchinson, IF, 4-10; 3. Sullivan, IF, 4-6; 4. Symone Perez, H, 4-6; 5. Brynn Babich, H, 4-4; 6. Ellie Bjorge, RR, 4-4; 7. Sather, RR, 4-4; 8. Flack, C, 4-2.
Pole vault — 1. Gherardi, H, 11-0; 2. Ford, IF, 8-0; 3. (tie) Ryan Ford, IF, Sladek, H, 7-6; 5. LaVoy, IF, 6-6; 6. Hesseldahl, IF, 6-0.
Long jump — 1. Hutchinson, IF, 15-6; 2. Gherardi, H, 15-6; 3. Anna Fink, RR, 15-0; 4. Neyens, MIB, 13-9; 5. Wilcox, RR, 13-2; 6. Quianna Ford, IF, 13-1 ½; 7. Larussa Williams, H, 12-11; 8. Ryan Ford, IF, 13-1 ½.
Triple jump — 1. Hutchinson, IF, 31-10; 2. Lamppa, RR, 30-2 1/1; 3. Anna Fink, RR, 30-1; 4. Wilcox, RR, 29-8; 5. Ryan Ford, IF, 29-5; 6. Sullivan, IF, 28-11 ½; 7. Schwartz, IF, 26-6; 8. Quianna Ford, IF, 25-8 ½.
Shot put — 1. Gabby Belrose, Herm, 30-6 ½; 2. Emma Herstad, Herm, 29-8; 3. Isabelle Walto, H, 29-0; 4. Kenzie Rasmussen, RR, 28-1; 5. Bilben, IF, 27-6 ½; 6. Rebekah Storlie, B, 26-9 ½; 7. Lord, Herm, 26-9; 8. Tveiten, Herm, 26-6 ¾.
Discus — 1. Tveiten, Herm, 81-0; 2. Alex Gunderson, RR, 75-5; 3. Landwer, RR, 75-1; 4. Herstad, Herm, 72-6; 5. Yokom, Herm, 72-4; 6. Mya Gallus, MIB, 72-0; 7. Rasmussen, RR, 70-3; 8. Basaraba, IF, 70-2.
Boys: Team: 1. Rock Ridge 261; 2. Hibbing 177.5; 3. Hermantown 117.5; 4. Mountain Iron-Buhl 47; 5. Chisholm 46; 6. Bigfork 10.
100 — 1. Amari Manning, H, 11.20; 2. Andrew Wilson, RR, 11.40; 3. Cameron Stocke, RR, 11.50; 4. Gavin Simonson, Herm, 11.80; 5. (tie) Hayden Roche, C, Trevor VonBrethorst, H, Ethan Lauzen, C, 11.90; 8. Ryan Herberg, RR, 12.10.
200 — 1. Manning, H, 23.70; 2. Logan Drews, H, 24.00; 3. Wilson, RR, 24.10; 4. Dallas Williams, RR, 24.20; 5. (tie) Finn Eskeli, H, Max Williams, RR, 24.50; 7. Thomas Hagen, H, 24.90; 8. Roche, C, 25.00.
400 — 1. Andrew Schmitz, Herm, 53.70; 2. Tristan Peterson, RR, 55.30; 3. Broc Sundland, Herm, 55.50; 4. Drews, H, 56.20; 5. Gaven Bloomdahl, Herm, 56.90; 6. Elias Langner, H, 57.10; 7. Michael French, MIB, 58.60; 8. Chance Sandness, RR, 59.20.
800 — 1. Schmitz, Herm, 2:08.30; 2. Jared Delich, RR, 2:09.40; 3. Jeffrey Kayfes, MIB, 2:11.70; 4. Jake Bradach, RR, 2:17.20; 5. Max Andrews, RR, 2:21.20; 6. Hudson Petrini, RR, 2:29.00; 7. Anthony Hecimovich, RR, 2:31.30; 8. Preston Sladek, H, 2:32.10.
1600 — 1. Kayfes, MIB, 4:56.30; 2. Matti Koski, RR, 5:01.00; 3. Christian Massich, H, 5:16.80; 4. Jack Bottoms, H, 5:18.00; 5. Connor Matschiner, RR, 5:19.70; 6. Wade Harsila, RR, 5:24.50; 7. Leighton Helander, MIB, 5:26.40; 8. Oliver Stevens, H, 5:28.20.
3200 — 1. Stocke, RR, 9:47.90; 2. Aaron Nelson, RR, 10:43.90; 3. Zach Warner, Herm, 13:12.90; 4. Abraham Stone, Herm, 13:51.50.
110 hurdles — 1. Dallas Swart, H, 16.70; 2. Luke Hecimovich, RR, 17.80; 3. Shane Zancauske, C, 17.90; 4. Wyatt Loken, Herm, 18.90; 5. Cooper Williams, RR, 19.90; 6. Kai Strom, H, 20.30; 7. Chris Woods, H, 20.60; 8. Wyatt Scott, Herm, 21.10.
300 hurdles — 1. Swart, H, 44.40; 2. Loken, Herm, 45.00; 3. Williams, RR, 47.90; 4. Luke Hecimovich, RR, 48.50; 5. Levi Flatley, RR, 49.90; 6. Isaac Flatley, RR, 51.40; 7. Cazmiro Carlson, RR, 51.60; 8. Brady Alaspa, RR, 52.10.
4x100 — 1. Rock Ridge (Jake Burress, Griffen Krmpotich, Dallas Williams, Wilson), 46.30; 2. Hibbing (Hagen, VonBrethorst, Eskeli, Manning), 46.80; 3. Hermantown (Brody Summers, Cole Thorsvik, Simonson, Noah Bloomquist), 47.30; 4. Chisholm (Roche, Zancauske, July Abernathy, Lauzen), 47.50; 5. Hermantown (Rocco Erickson, Jachai Cline, Jonah Wright, Devin Kirchner), 49.60; 6. Mountain Iron-Buhl (Jarro Alto, Sam Larson, Finley Ratliff, Landon Kniefel), 50.50; 7. Rock Ridge (Jaydon Peglow, Austin Schackman, Aiden Jowers, Sawyer Williams), 52.50; 8. Mountain Iron-Buhl (Carson Block, Nolan Akstulewicz, Matt Lira, Grady Knapper), 1:03.50.
4x200 — 1. Hermantown (Blomdahl, Sundland, Summers, Schmitz), 1:36.70; 2. Rock Ridge (Burress, Herberg, Dallas Williams, Max Williams), 1:37.70; 3. Hibbing (VonBrethorst, Hagen, Ben Riipinen, Drews), 1:38.50; 4. Rock Ridge (Aidan Hecimovich, Sandnas, Gage Thielbar, Gunnar George), 1:43.90; 5. Hermantown (Cline, Abraham Stone, Merritt, Andre Enberg), 1:56.70; 6. Mountain Iron-Buhl (Aubrey, Austin Nelson, Block, Knapper), 2:04.40; 7. Mountain Iron-Buhl (Aiden Akstulewicz, Izaiah Alto, Lira, Nolan Akstulewizc), 2:25.00.
4x400 — 1. Rock Ridge (Aiden Hecimovich, Anthony Hecimovich, Luke Hecimovich, George), 3:48.40; 2. Mountain Iron-Buhl (French, Ratliff, Kniefel, Kayfes), 33:56.90; 3. Hermantown (Cox, Blomquist, Ethan Luiten, Loken), 4:03.60; 4. Hibbing (Ethan Aune, Austin Valento, Elias Langner, Silas Langner), 4:10.50; 5. Rock Ridge (Kendall, Matschiner, Krmpotich, Max Williams), 4:1.80.
4x800 — 1. Rock Ridge (Bradach, Delich, Kendall, Matschiner), 9:06.40; 2. Hibbing (Justin Walker, Aune, Taite Murden, Massich), 9:39.80; 3. Hermantown (Luiten, Blomquist, Cox, Thomas Flanagan), 9:46.30.
High jump — 1. Schmitz, Herm, 6-0; 2. Lauzen, C, 5-10; 3. Charlie Thompson, C, 5-8; 4. Abernathy, C, 5-6; 5. Max Williams, RR, 5-6; 6. Herberg, RR, 5-4; 7. Kirchner, Herm, 5-4; 8. Sundland, Herm. 5-2.
Pole vault — 1. Austin Pierce, H, 11-6; 2. Ethan Roy, H, 11-0; 3. Valento, H, 8-6; 4. Ian Villebrun, MIB, 8-0.
Long jump — 1. Manning, H, 20-5 ¼; 2. Krmpotich, RR, 17-4 ½; 3. Hagen, H, 16-9. ½; 4. Sawyer Williams, RR, 16-7 ½; 5. Noah Mitchell, RR, 16-6 ½; 6, Dallas Williams, RR, 16-5 ½; 7. John Gannacci, Herm, 14-7; 8. Jacob Halveron, C, 13-11.
Triple jump — 1. Levi Flatley, RR, 37-7; 2. Thompson, C, 36-9; 3. Roy, H, 36-5; 4. Bottoms, H, 34-7 ½; 5. Alaspa, RR, 31-10; 6. Sawyer Williams, RR, 31-4 ¾; 7. Peglow, RR, 26-11 ½.
Shot put — 1. Isaac Flatley, RR, 43-7 ½; 2. Aiden Shepherd, H, 43-5; 3. Caden Kallinen, B, 41-3; 4. Mitchell, RR, 41-2; 5. Aluni, RR, 40-10; 6. Alexander Henderson, H, 40-9; 7. Krenz, RR, 40-6 ¾; 8. Chase Jacobson, B, 39-6 ½.
Discus — 1. Krenz, RR, 123-11; 2. Aluni, RR, 118-6; 3. Colton Jaros, Herm, 112-3; 4. Alex Schneider, MIB, 107-1 ½; 5. Shepherd, H, 106-5; 6. Kallinen, B, 102-6; 7. Vincent Marchetti, H, 101-2; 8. Evan Senst, Herm, 100-0.
Baseball
Hibbing 3
International Falls 0
AURORA — Luke Nelson tossed a three-hitter over seven innings as the Bluejackets beat the Broncos at the Mesabi East Baseball Field Friday.
Nelson struck out five International Falls batters and walked one.
Hibbing connected for five hits off of Bronco pitchers Jake Olson and Alex Larson.
Olson tossed 4.1 innings of four-hit ball. He struck out one. Larson tossed 1.2 innings, giving up one hit. He walked one.
Getting one hit each were Josh Kivela, Dane Mammenga, who had a double, Evan Radovich, with two RBI, Logan Gietzen and Brayden Boyer.
Jett Tomczak, Gavin Loveless and CeJay Hasbargen had the International Falls hits.
IF 000 000 0 — 0 3 0
HHS 102 000 x — 3 5 4
International Falls: Jake Olson (L), Alex Larson (5th) and Brody Carlson; Hibbing: Luke Nelson (W) and Evan Radovich; 2B — Dane Mammenga.
