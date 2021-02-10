HIBBING — When Rock Ridge and Hibbing met earlier in the high school boys swimming season, the Wolverines used their depth to knock off the Bluejackets.
That was in an eight-lane pool, with five places scoring points.
When the rematch occurs today, beginning at 5 p.m. in Virginia, the Bluejackets might have an edge because Rock Ridge’s pool is only five lanes and three swimmers will score points in each event.
In Hibbing, both teams had three swimmers in each event, with all of them scoring. This time, each team will have two swimmers in each event, with two scoring.
That should make for an interesting dual meet.
“We kept that first matchup a fairly-close meet against the best team, statistically, in the region,” Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano said. “Our speed up front helped us out.
“What hindered us was depth. Our faster guys up front continue to improve, and our depth is building itself. It’s starting to come around, but they’re a tough opponent.”
That’s where the format switch might come into play.
“It’s our top two against their top two,” Veneziano said. “That changes the whole complexion of the meet.”
In an eight lane pool, the scoring goes six, four, three, two and one. In a five lane meet, the scoring goes four, three and one.
The relays are scored six, three and one.
If a team places first, and the other team places second and third, the event evens itself out. In the relay, that’s a two-point advantage.
“It’s a different scoring format,” Veneziano said. “If we do what we did the last time and win a majority of the events, we have a shot at this. If they start picking off our guys, it’s going to be a tough day.”
The one facet of the meet that could hurt Hibbing will be diving.
The Bluejackets had a distinct advantage in that event when it was held at the Hibbing pool, but now, that scoring won’t be available to Veneziano at this meet.
“Their water depth isn’t deep enough for diving, so we won’t be diving over there,” Veneziano said. “I invited them to come over here on the same day, and they declined. It was their option.
“We went one and two in diving, so that is a distinct disadvantage to us. Statistically, if we can stay close to them in the swimming, knowing that our divers are better, we could virtually win the meet that way. They could win the meet, but we know we could have won it if there would have been diving.”
That aside, Veneziano is only looking for one thing — he wants to see how his team is performing right now.
“It tends to be a fast pool, and we do well when we swim over there,” Venezinao said. “We are a definite underdog no matter how you look at it, but we’ll go over there and take our shot. We’ll go there to get some good performances.”
Depending on how Rock Ridge coach Dan Boelk sets up his lineup, there is the possibility of some good match ups at the meet.
“He’s been mixing his lineup around so much it’s like I don’t know what he’s going to put out there,” Veneziano said. “My lineup has had a few switches here and there, but it doesn’t change.”
One of those matchups could be Gunnar George and William Stenson in the 100 butterfly. Stenson is also tough in the 200 individual medley.
“If they put Gunnar in the fly, he should give William a decent race,” Veneziano said. “They probably know what I’m doing, or they could probably guess 80-percent of my lineup. It’s not a mystery, so that advantage goes to them.”
Veneziano has been on the flip side of that contest, trying to match things up, and sometimes, some of those moves don’t work out.
“If I’m going after an opponent, I might start jockeying my lineup around and sometimes you get caught flat-footed because you make too many alterations,” Veneziano said. “It’s easier being in my position right now.
“This is our best hand to play today, so let’s play it instead of going to the deck and dropping some cards. Bottom line is I’m looking for performances. These guys have been looking good in practice. I’m looking forward to seeing them compete today.”
