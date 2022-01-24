HIBBING — The last time the Hibbing High School boys basketball team played, they beat Duluth Denfeld just after the New Year.
In that game, Ayden McDonald missed the contest with an injured ankle, and his timeline for a return was uncertain.
A day later, the Bluejackets had a positive COVID test, then two more players tested positive, so the program was shut down.
Twenty-one days later, Hibbing will be back in action, with a full lineup, when it travels to Superior to take on the Spartans today, beginning at 7:15 p.m.
As the Bluejackets prepare to take the floor again, it’s going to feel like a new beginning to the season, but some positives were taken during the layoff.
“We were practicing with guys that were able to practice, and it was a good stretch in a lot of different ways,” Hibbing coach Joel McDonald said. “We had some guys that played a lot, out.
“It allowed some guys to step into a little bit different role than they were used to.”
With those players back, how much rust will the Bluejackets have to shake off?
“It remains to be seen,” McDonald said. “We had everybody back at the end of last week for practice. We didn’t seem to be too rusty, but practice isn’t game night either, and going against our guys isn’t like going against guys from other places.
“It’s hard to say. These guys are young. They’re in great condition. The rust thing can sometimes be an excuse. We’ll see what we see when the game starts.”
Hibbing will need to be ready to go against the Spartans, who will be aggressive and come right at the Bluejackets.
“The key is going to be staying composed and taking care of the ball,” McDonald said. “These guys can shoot it collectively as a group, well. There isn’t a guy or two that we can focus on because it could be a bunch of different guys that hurt you.
“We’re going to have to be ready to scramble, communicate, anticipate and get to places that we can to try to make things more challenging for them and not let them get into a rhythm. It’s a good test for us as we kick things back into gear again.”
Without all of those game reps, will Hibbing’s offense or defense be more affected by the layoff?
McDonald believes his offense shouldn’t suffer too much.
“When we do things right, we don’t depend on the three,” McDonald said. “Layoffs have a tendency to affect your perimeter shooting a little bit more. You don’t have quite the legs yet. I would say it might be defensively because defense is very much about communication.
“This group of guys hasn’t been together for more than two practices. It’s been a while, but they’re also largely seniors. They need to jump right back in and be ready to go.”
McDonald has already set aside some alternative plans if things get out of control early.
“We may have to use some timeouts if we seem to be a little bit sluggish at times coming off of our break,” he said. “These guys are gamers. They like game night. Nobody knows how this one is going to turn out in the end, but I’m excited to see how they handle it.”
