Hibbing returns 1 senior starter

HIBBING — For the past two or three seasons, the Hibbing High School girls tennis team has been young, but experienced.
This season won’t be any different for the Bluejackets.
As it stands now, there will only be one senior in the starting lineup as the 2020 season began this week.
Hibbing coach Gary Conda has 80-percent of his team back, so he’s looking forward to a good year.
“The majority of the players are here,” Conda said. “We’re still young, but I see this team being fairly deep. More than likely, Abigail (Sullivan) will play one singles. She should be able to handle that because she had a lot of chances at it last year.
“It was a struggle last year as a ninth-grader. We have to admit that, but it will be better this year. She’s played a lot, so I’m too worried about that. We’ll do fine at one singles.”
With No. 1 covered, Conda will have Megan Bussey at No. 2, Mercedes Furin at No. 3 and Claire Rewertz at No. 4.
“I believe two, three and four singles, with our depth, will win a lot of matches,” Conda said.
Maddie Rewertz is the lone senior in the starting lineup. She is likely to play first doubles with Annika Lundell.
Kasey Jo Renskers, Lola Valeri, Bella Vincent and Opal Valeri will also see doubles duty.
“We have a bunch of good athletes,” Conda said. “Our doubles won’t be weak. Annika was hitting the ball well at the end of last season. She’ll be there at one doubles, maybe with Maddie. We don’t fall off a whole lot at two doubles.
“Kasey Jo has a lot of experience. Lola, her game has improved, and her sister, Opal (eighth-grade), doesn’t miss a lot of tennis balls. She’s strong. Those are kind of the top 10 right there. We have some younger ones fighting for spots. We have a couple more seniors fighting to stay on that roster.”
What that lineup provides is flexibility. They’re used to playing either singles or doubles, so making the transition to either spot shouldn’t be a problem.
“Over the last couple of years, we didn’t specialize,” Conda said. “They’ve been mixed up, playing some doubles and playing some singles. I’m not afraid to throw any of them into a doubles match.
“They know what to do. I’m leaning toward these players in singles because they’re more consistent. They can all run. It’s nice being able to put them anywhere where I feel they fit on a certain day.”
How Conda situates his lineup will depend on matchups with the other teams the Bluejackets face.
Even then, with no hint of playoffs at the moment, the goals going into each match will be different.
“The carrot is to feel good about yourself, and to get better,” Conda said. “We’re still going to play and do everything we can to win a match. It’s going to have to be a little more individual, feeling good about yourself and improving your game.
“They took the carrot away from the team stuff. Sections are up in the air. It all hinges on how things develop, and if we can keep everybody healthy and safe. If that happens, they may do something. That’s as much as I know.”
It may be early in the season, but Conda has already noticed a distinct change in this team from last year.
“They’re ground strokes are all stronger,” Conda said. “I didn’t spend any time with them this summer. I was nonexistent, did my thing and stayed away, but I can see a difference.
“I can see they’ve hit a lot of tennis balls. We’re ready to go.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.