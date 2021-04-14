Hibbing ready to take on Virginia today in Aurora

HIBBING — With only a limited number of practices outdoors, the Hibbing High School softball team will see how far they have come since March 30.
That’s because the Bluejackets will finally hit the field for real today when they travel to Aurora to take on Virginia in a 2 p.m. contest.
On Friday, Hibbing will go back to Aurora for a 4:30 p.m. game against Mesabi East.
According to Bluejacket coach Bryan Terzich, his team is ready to play some games.
“From missing last year and being indoors this year, we’ll be able to spread our wings,” Terzich said. “We’re ready to run. We’ve been going at it hard, trying to get everything in, but that’s impossible in two weeks.
“The swings are there, but you can look like a champion in the gym. We’ll see if it translates into the games. There’s no pressure in the gym.”
Terzich believes his team will be able to handle that pressure.
“We want them to rise up to the challenge,” he said. “We want them to meet it head on and play well. Virginia is always tough. They will give us a good game, so we’ll see how we do.”
It’s hard to gauge talent at this point of the season, but Terzich said he knows a little about the 2021 edition of the Blue Devils.
“They’re going to be young,” Terzich said. “They’ve lost a lot of experience. They might even have a couple of eighth-graders in their lineup. That’s where we were two years ago. That’s the nature of sports around here.
“You go with youth because of the numbers, and you take your lumps sometimes. Virginia is a well-coached team. They’re disciplined at the plate, and fundamentally sound. It will be a good game.”
If the Bluejackets have any advantage heading into the game it might be the experience factor.
“They’ve gained that over the last two years, playing a faster pace in U16 and U18 games during the summer,” Terzich said.
Terzich doesn’t want his team looking ahead, but as for Friday, he expects the Giants to be another tough opponent.
“Today will tell us a lot about what we need to work on,” Terzich said. “Mesabi East is a scrappy team. They usually have four or five good softball players. They will give you a game.
“It comes down to pushing the fundamentals. It’s a matter of whether the kids execute when they’re out there.”
