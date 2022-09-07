Hibbing rallies to earn 3-2 win over Hunters

HIBBING — Winning isn’t easy.
It takes hard work, grit and determination to be successful.
Hibbing High School volleyball coach Lauren Peterson is hoping her girls learned that lesson Tuesday.
The Bluejacket won the first two sets against Duluth Denfeld, then Hibbing lost the third and fourth sets.
The Bluejackets then fell behind 11-6 in the fifth set, but they rallied from that five-point deficit to defeat the Hunters 3-2, 25-19, 25-18, 17-25, 12-25, 15-13 at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium
With such a young team, anytime Hibbing can get a victory it’s a step in the right direction.
“I hope they understand the hard work it takes to actually get that win,” Peterson said. “It does take a lot of hard work. Every-single team wants it. You have to want it more.”
The Bluejackets wanted it more than Denfeld in the first two games, winning by six and seven points.
It looked like it might be a short night at the gym.
“‘We were playing as a team, and playing confident rather than going in there like we had this in the bag,” Peterson said.
All of that changed in sets three and four.
The Hunters started playing their game and evened the match 2-2.
“Once they got a couple of points on us, after we did have a lead, our energy shifted down to the ground,” Peterson said. “We need to keep the momentum, and keep up the energy.”
What changed?
“They were making their own mistakes,” Duluth Denfeld coach Cienna Strother said. “We were beating ourselves. We had unforced errors. They need more reps in the gym. They have to get to work in practice, but they cleaned it up.
“I changed a couple of things with the lineup. I put girls together that wanted to work. We fixed our mistakes. They worked hard on the court to come back and put themselves back in the game.”
The young Hibbing squad was now facing some adversity.
“We got quite a bit tentative,” Peterson said. “In the third set, we got tentative. In the fourth, because they beat us, we kept playing like that.”
How the Bluejackets would overcome that would go a long way in determining their success this season.
In the fifth set, Hibbing showed that resiliency by getting out to a 5-3 lead in a set up to 15.
That’s when Denfeld made its run.
At 6-6, the Hunters went on a five-point run to lead 11-6.
It was 12-9 Denfeld when the Bluejackets dug deep, rallying back to take a 13-12 lead.
“When they get down, they need that grit and resilience to push forward,” Peterson said. “Once you see that, once they get a point, they have the momentum, then they take it.”
At 13-13, Hibbing got the final two points to pick up its first win of the season.
“They have to learn that it’s not something that’s given to you,” Peterson said. “You have to work hard. You have to push for every-single point, because every-single point matters.”
The Hunters learned a valuable lesson, too.
“They let the mistakes take over,” Strother said. “They got down, and they couldn’t pick themselves back up again. They have to learn how to shake off their mistakes. They have to keep playing volleyball.”
The Bluejackets were led by Brooke Siekkinen with two aces, three digs, four kills and one assist; Jerzie Gustafson four digs; Abbie Wivoda two assists; Ava Weyrauch two aces and eight kills; Bevie Fink 16 assists; and Jordan Fredette four kills.
Chisholm 3
Cherry 1
CHERRY — The Bluestreaks got 13 kills from Lola Huhta en route to the 3-1, 22-25, 25-18, 25-13, 25-9 victory over the Tigers on the road Tuesday.
Chisholm was also led by Ava Silvestrini with 38 assists; Olivia Hutchings 10 kills and three blocks; Abby DuChene nine kills; and Jaicee Koehler five blocks.
Cherry was led by Angie Haverkamp with 12 kills; Kaelyn Greenly had 12 kills and three blocks; Katelyn Marx three aces; and Hailey Greenly 35 assists.
“We came out strong with great passing and hitting in the first game,” Cherry coach LeAnn Adkisson said. “We struggled with serve receive in the second and third games, and Chisholm had amazing blocks in three and four.
“Our hitters couldn’t get around them. Chisholm is a scrappy team, and they don’t give up on the ball. This was our first game, and Chisholm set the pace for how hard we need to work.”
Greenway 3
Deer River 0
COLERAINE — The Raiders got 10 kills, 11 digs and four aces from Ava Johnson en route to the 3-0, 25-11, 25-9, 25-12 over the Warriors at Karen Tomberlin Gymnasium Tuesday.
Lexi Hammer had 30 assists and four kills; Miranda Gernander nine kills, seven digs and two aces; Klara Finke five kills, five digs, three blocks and three aces; Lydia Johannsen four kills and two blocks; and Jocelyn Mikulich 15 digs and two aces.
Deer River was led by Hannah Edwards with two kills and six digs; Ella Storlie two kills; and Katie Storlie two kills and four digs.
