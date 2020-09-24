HIBBING — Gary Conda knew it was going to be a battle, and he hit the nail right on the head.
Conda’s Hibbing High School girls tennis team needed to win two three-set matches en route to a 5-2 victory over Grand Rapids/Greenway Thursday at the Lincoln Elementary School Courts.
Conda said it was a battle the whole way through.
“Right from the start,” Conda said. “Grand Rapids put up a fight. They have some good athletes. It was closer than I wanted it.”
It started when Maddie Rewertz and Abigail Sullivan came away with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Jordan Troumbly and Courtney Brandt at first doubles, but Eva Kangas evened things up with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Megan Bussey at first singles.
Claire Rewertz then got a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Emily Hill at third doubles, and that’s when things started to get dicey.
The Bluejackets had leads in a couple of the matches, but the Lightning would rebound and win first sets at second singles and third doubles.
“It seemed to take forever,” Conda said. “It came down to winning a couple of third-set matches.”
That second-singles match saw Mercedes Furin battling it out with Claire Vekich.
Vekich won the first set 6-4, but Furin, with her usual steady pace, rallied to win the second set 7-5, then she took the third set 6-1.
“Mercedes had numerous 50-ball rallies, and that looked like it was never going to end,” Conda said. “She hung in there.”
At third doubles, Lola Valeri and Bella Vincent lost the first set to Haley LaFrenier and Hannah LaFreniere in a tiebreaker 7-6 (8-6).
Valeri and Vincent had the biggest turnaround the day as they came back to win 6-1, 6-1 in the second and third sets to secure that fourth point for Hibbing.
“They were playing OK,” Conda said. “They had a couple of bad breaks at the end of the first set.
They didn’t let it bother them. They tried to, but I wouldn’t let them.”
The fifth win came from Opal Valeri at fourth singles. She beat Abby Gustason 6-2, 6-3 to gain her first varsity singles victory.
“All four singles played well,” Conda said. “Megan lost the first set handily, but she started moving the ball and found a way to win some points. It was respectable play there.
“Claire hits a clean ball on occasion. She has an all-around game, too. She can volley a little bit. She did well. Opal, she’s happy.”
At second doubles, Taryn Hamling and Caroline Achan beat Kasey Jo Renskers and Annika Lundell in three sets, 6-3, 4-6, 6-1.
“They struggled,” Conda said. “They couldn’t find any rhythm. They couldn't put the ball in the court, but first doubles hardly missed.”
Hibbing 5, Grand Rapids/Greenway 2
Singles: No. 1 — Eva Kangas, GRG, def. Megan Bussey, 6-0, 6-2; No. 2 — Mercedes Furin, H, def. Claire Vekich, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1; No. 3 — Claire Rewertz, H, def. Emily Hill, 6-4, 6-2; No. 4 — Opal Valeri, H, def. Abby Gustason, 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles: No. 1 — Abigail Sullivan-Maddie Rewertz, H, def. Jordan Troumbly-Courtney Brandt, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 — Taryn Hamling-Caroline Achan, GRG, def. Kasey Jo Renskers-Annika Lundell, 6-3, 4-6, 6-1; No. 3 — Lola Valeri-Bella Vincent, H, def. Haley LaFreniere-Hannah LaFreniere, 6-7 (6-8), 6-1, 6-1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.