HIBBING — Hibbing High School boys swimming coach Mike Veneziano is still working on his game plan.
That’s something that never changes from meet-to-meet, and it continues today when the Bluejackets host Duluth in a 5. p.m. dual meet at the high school pool.
Duluth is a combination of East and Denfeld swimmers, which means there’s a lot of talented athletes on that team.
This will be the toughest competition Hibbing will face this season.
“It’s always good to have that competition,” Veneziano said. “That’s going to push you. Anytime you get competition like that, and you have to rise to that level, that’s usually a good thing.”
Some of that competition will come from Grant Wodny, Joe Rudd and Yung.
One Hibbing swimmer that will be positively affected by that will be Wiliam Stenson.
“Will hasn’t gone against too many many butterfliers and IM’ers his caliber,” Veneziano said. “He’l be facing two guys today that are just as good as him time-wise. He needs to go out and compete against those guys.
“That happens all of the way along the line. We have to keep doing what we’re doing, and use this as a tool to refine our lineup. The good news is is they have a lot of fast guys, and we have to use that to our advantage.”
Without the aid of invitationals this season, Venezinao said swimming against Duluth, which is a Class AA team, is a good primer for his team.
“It’s always beneficial to swim against them,” he said. “With COVID, we usually go up against a lot of the best competition in the state, regardless of class. Since we’re dual-meet-only season, this is a good dual meet to have to that kind of competition.”
The Bluejackets are coming off a 20-point loss to Rock Ridge, but again, that was a part of the process.
This is another step in the process toward the section meet.
“We need to get back to our competition game plan, and focus on what we do,” Veneziano said. “We have to focus on the process rather than who we’re swimming against, and who’s swimming against us.
“We’re always looking for small improvements, wherever we can get them. This will also give me an indication of what we need to work on. We’ll be as ready as possible for a regular-season meet.”
