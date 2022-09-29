HIBBING — Usually, the Hibbing High School boys and girls cross country teams only get one home a season.
That will change during the 2022 campaign.
The Bluejackets will be hosting the Hibbing Rotary Meet, beginning at 4 p.m. at the Hibbing Municipal Golf Course, but this will be a prelude to the Section 7AA Meet later in October.
Hibbing will be joined by 23 other teams in this meet including Chisholm, Superior, Cromwell, Esko, Grand Rapids, North Branch, Mountain Iron-Buhl, South Ridge, Rock Ridge, Marshall, Proctor, Mesabi East, Crosby-Ironton, Bemidji, Duluth Denfeld, East Central, Cloquet, Hermantown, Carlton/Wrenshall, North Shore, International Falls, Moose Lake-Willow River and Lakeview Christian Academy.
On the boys side, the Wolverines are the heavy favorite to win the section title, but the Bluejackets have an outside chance to advance to state.
This meet will be a good chance to show that possibility.
“We have some good competition coming,” Hibbing coach James Plese said. “On the boys side, we want to impress. Those boys who ran those 5Ks last week, both groups ran well.
“They hit seasons’ best or right on, and they competed well. We want to continue that.”
Realistically, Hibbing will probably finish behind Rock Ridge and Bemidji in this meet, but the Bluejackets have to stay in front of three teams in particular.
“A third-place finish would be nice,” Plese said. “Rock Ridge and Bemidji are two schools that are going to be ahead of us right now. Rock Ridge is our section favorite, and Bemidji is a 3A school, and their boys are tough this year.
“That should be a good race between those two schools. We will battle with Denfeld, Cloquet and Rapids. That’s who we’ve been chasing.”
Hibbing did beat Grand Rapids in the Paul Bauer Invite.
“We need to build off that momentum,” Plese said. “We need a couple of guys to pace off of their guys to narrow that gap, or prove that that’s where we belong. That will come down to No. 2 in the section.
“They need to run.”
That means that Taite Murden, Lucas Arnhold, Silas Langner and Joey Gabardi have to pick up the pace.
“They have to be more consistent and work together better,” Plese said. “Those four guys can be a difference for us. If we get four guys close to their one, then it’s on that fifth runner, and I believe he’ll come through for us.”
That fifth runner could be Christian Massich, Justin Walker, Ethan Aune, Oliver Stevens, Nick Ruzich, Jake Walli, Jack Bottoms or Brady Janezich.
“That’s a good mix of kids that are fighting for those last couple of spots,” Plese said.
On the girls side, the Bluejackets will see Rock Ridge, Proctor and North Shore, which will be a preview of the section meet. The Lumberjacks will be in a battle for the No. 1 spot, too.
“It’s going to be a fun race,” Plese said. “We’ve had the upper hand right now, and we’re trending in the right direction. We don’t take anything for granted. We want to keep progressing.”
Plese wants to see Mileena Sullivan challenge for first in this race.
“She should go and hang with that lead pack, and try to get a win on our home course,” Plese said. “It’s been a while since we’ve done that. We haven’t seen her beat Liz Nelson or Kate Nelson yet, and they will be there.
“There’s a Bemidji girl that’s been breaking 20 quite regularly, and that’s where we want Mileena to be. That is what we want her to do. Rock Ridge, Proctor and Superior all have a top dog that will be coming after her.”
The more the competition, the better for Hibbing.
“The girls aren’t hiding from anyone this year,” Plese said. “They will come after us, so we have to be ready.”
Behind Sullivan are Gianna Figueroa, Jocelyn Strukel, Jorie Anderson and Abigail Theien, along with Reese Aune, Tara Hertling and Avery Kukowski.
“Tightening our pack up has been a focal point,” Plese said. “We’re trying to run some negative splits. We don’t want our first mile to be where we’re all out, then we fight for the next two miles.
“We want to be more consistent, and have a little more tactical-race strategy.”
One thing is for sure, Hibbing will have a good time running in front of its home crowd.
“The course is in good shape, it should be a nice, cool day, with no rain in the forecast,” Plese said. “We’re excited for a good day of competition. There will be 24 schools in our community.
“We don’t get big events like this in every sport we have here. It’s an exciting time for us, so hopefully, we have a nice day of races.”
