HIBBING — After finishing 1-1 last week against Cambridge-Isanti and Milaca, the Hibbing High School wrestling team is looking to keep the momentum going.
The Bluejackets get that chance when they host Foley and Pine City, beginning at 5 p.m. today, then on Saturday, Proctor/Hermantown and Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway come to town for a triangular beginning at noon.
Hibbing and Foley will open the first night festivities, followed by Foley and Pine City at around 6:30 p.m. Hibbing and the Dragons will square off at about 7:45 p.m.
The Bluejackets will be put to the test against the Falcons.
“We can’t sleep on Pine City, but Foley is the section favorite,” Hibbing coach Ray Pierce Jr. said. “They won it last year. They’re a tough team, and we’ve got some holes right off the bat.
“Stranger things have happened. If we wrestle like we did against Milaca, you never know.”
Hibbing will have two open spots in its lineup, giving up 12 points, but Pierce is hoping the rest of his lineup can make up for that deficit.
“We have to perform,” Pierce said. “A couple of our guys can match up with them, but we have to battle. They’re a state-ranked team, so we have to give our best effort.
“This is a match where we can gauge some things if they have individual sections. That’s what these matches are for.”
Pine City, according to Pierce, also has a couple of holes in its lineup, but they have Timmy Johnson, who made it to state last year, and Gavin Rockstroh, who came close to the state meet in 2020.
“We can’t look past them,” Pierce said. “They have a couple of decent kids. Those two are aggressive, tough kids, but we match up well with them. We have some winnable matches, even our first matches are winnable.
“It would be nice to pull them off. We’ll bump our lineup around to get the matches we want. We’re going to try and get the most of what we can. If we sleep on them, we can end up getting beat off of all of those points.”
Pierce will be getting Dominic Cemetina back this weekend
He’ll fill a spot at 138-pounds.
As a seventh-grader, Cementina won 15 matches. He won around 15 matches as an eighth-grader, then he missed all of his freshman season.
“Dom has been looking good in practice,” Pierce said. “He had last year off with an injury. He started in basketball, then came back to wrestling. He didn’t quite make the team because he was stuck between two guys.”
On Saturday, the Rails and Titans won’t have full lineups, according to Pierce, but he doesn’t want that to influence his wrestlers at all.
“Everybody is going to be out there,” Pierce said. “My philosophy has always been that if my kids made the weight and put in the time in practice, it’s not their fault if somebody doesn’t want to show up.
“They can go out and collect their wins. That’s the bonus. They benefit from that. They need to wrestle, but we also want to build wrestling around this area. We’re OK with working with both of them to get as many matches as we can.”
