Hibbing preparing for afternoon contest today against Cambridge-Isanti

HIBBING — When the Hibbing High School boys basketball team began preparation to play Cambridge-Isanti, the Bluejackets had to not only spy on Henry Abraham, but a whole slough of Cambridge-Isanti players.
Those players are gone and Bluejacket coach Mike McDonald only has one starter back from those teams.
Hibbing will find out today what the southern Bluejackets have in their lineup when the two teams square off in a 3:45 p.m. contest at the Cambridge-Isanti High School Gymnasium.
Cambridge-Isanti is 2-12 this season. That one returning starter is Conner Braaten.
“He does a good job anchoring what they do on both ends of the floor,” Hibbing coach Joel McDonald said. “Aside from that, they’re tricky to deal with. They still play the same-style game.
“If they catch fire on you, it’ll be a problem. Their wins and losses are deceptive. They hung with Duluth East in the last five minutes of that game. They had a competitive game with them for most of the game.”
The southern Bluejackets may be struggling this season, but McDonald said his team can’t take them lightly.
With that said, nothing changes as Hibbing prepares for this game.
“We can’t put them on the free throw line,” McDonald said. “I realize they play a tough schedule, so we can’t take anything for granted. They’re better than what everything on paper may say about them.”
Offensively, McDonald won’t change anything his team has done this season.
“We’ll get our perimeter shots, and we’ll have to knock then down, but the biggest thing we have to do is move the ball around and take advantage of their rotations defensively before everybody gets set,” McDonald said. “We might have a little bit of a size advantage on them but nothing significant.
“Our defense fuels our offense. What we want to do offensively starts defensively.”
With three games remaining in the regular season, McDonald wants to see that defense get stronger and stronger.
“If you look at what we’ve done recently, our defenes has been sharp,” McDonald said. “We have to continue to do that. We have to maintain that part of our game because it’s so influential to everything we do.
“We have to continue to take care of the ball and continue to play defense. Rebounding, when we do that, everything is twofold. When we’re at our best, we are doing that on the defensive end. More than anything else, that helps our break, which is a key to our success.”
