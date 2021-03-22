MINNEAPOLIS — For the second time in four years, Hibbing High School boys swimming team has a state champion.
Bluejacket senior William Stenson swam a 50.37 to edge out Mitchell Brown of Breck/Blake (50.64) to win the state title in the 100 butterfly at the State Class A Meet held at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota Saturday.
Stenson ran into a little trouble in his other event, the 200 individual medley.
He had a technical flaw on a turn and was disqualified, but he didn’t let that get him down during the butterfly.
“I have to give William a lot of credit for swimming a fantastic meet, especially after bouncing back off his individual medley,” Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano said. “That shows a lot of competitive composure. He had a banner day.
“Barring his DQ, William almost had a perfect day. He rebounded well. He kept it together and stayed focused.”
The 200 medley relay team, which was seeded second heading into the meet, placed fourth with a time of 1:38.16, just 4-hundreths of a second off of third place Delano-Watertown-Mayer (1:38.12) Aaron Hadrava, Luke Pocquette, Stenson and Cooper Emerson made up that relay.
In the 50 freestyle, Emerson went on to place seventh with a time of 21.92.
That set the stage for Stenson’s achievement, which is a team record, breaking his own mark, then Emerson followed that up with an eighth-place finish in the 100 freestyle (48.02).
In the 200 freestyle relay, the foursome of Pocquette, Ben Philips, Stenson and Emerson placed fourth in 1:28.11, which is now a new team record.
In the 100 backstroke, Hadrava would place 20th in 58.43, then in the 100 breaststroke, Pocquette placed 18th in 1:04.52.
Hibbing got five all-state athletes in Stenson, Emerson, Pocquette, Philips and Hadrava.
As a team, the Bluejackets placed eighth with 103 points.
“Our goal all season was to get sixth, seventh or eighth,” Veneziano said. “Even with that glitch, we got eighth. We were trying to go top eight because that had been eluding us.
“We finally got there. We swam an outstanding meet, the best state meet that one of my teams has done. We’re leaving a strange season with a lot of satisfaction and pride.”
Breck/Blake won the meet with 418.5 points, followed by Alexandria 250, Sartell-St. Stephen 237, Hutchinson 136.5, Delano-Watertown-Mayer 119, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 111 and Rock Ridge came in with 108, followed by Hibbing, with 103.
Grand Rapids scored 40.5 for 17th, and Mesabi East had 34 for 19th.
Wrestling
Section 7AA
FOLEY — The Hibbing High School wrestling team came up empty-handed at the Section 7AA and 8AA Individual Meet held Saturday.
At 106 pounds, Parker Zutter of Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus beat Christian Jelle 8-4, sending Jelle to the consolation round.
Jelle would beat Alex Lehman of Grand Rapids 10-6, then the consolation semifinals, Jelle lost to Cyler Ruhoff of Foley 7-2.
Jelle was taking on Zutter in a fifth-place match. No results were available.
At 145, David Platt won his quarterfinal-round match over Zeke Noel of United Clay/Becker by technical fall, 17-2 at 2:47, but in the semifinals, Platt lost to Brody Ullyott of Detroit Lakes 8-4.
In the consolation semifinals, Platt beat Damion Tapio of Virginia Area 5-4, then in his third-place match, the Hibbing senior fell to Dusty Wilke of Grand Rapids 7-6.
At 160, Bryson Larrabee lost his quarterfinal-round match to Blake Lorentz of Perham 7-4.
In his consolation match, Larrabee would beat Milgwen Tuchel of Virginia Area by fall at 3:18, and in his consolation-semifinal match, Larrabee beat Michael Moulzolf of Foley 6-2.
In his second-place match, Larrabee lost to Alex McPhee of Proctor/Hermantown by a 6-3 decision, then he placed third with a 4-3 decision over Thad Schlauderaff of Detroit Lakes.
At 170, Thomas Hagen lost his quarterfinal-round match to Blaine Henderson of Detroit Lakes by fall at 2:39.
Hagen then lost his consolation-round match by a 6-2 decision to Mason Teaser of Alexandria Area.
At 220, Ian Larrabee won his quarterfinal match over Hunter Fischer of Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, but in the semifinals, Larrabee lost to Tanner Grangruth of Mora by fall at 41 seconds.
In his consolation-semifinal match, Jacob Ehnert of Detroit Lakes beat Larrabee by fall at 5:29.
Larrabee took on Luke Maanum of Alexandria Area in the fifth-place match. No results were available.
