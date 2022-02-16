HIBBING — Deetra Davis saved her best for Senior Night, and it helped the Hibbing High School girls basketball team to a key Section 7AAA victory.
Davis scored 21 points and Emma Kiveal hit two shots in the final 30 seconds as the Bluejackets beat Hermantown 53-51 Tuesday at the Hibbing High School Gymnasium.
Hibbing trailed for the majority of the game and by 10 points at one time, but some perseverance, tough defense and clutch shooting gave the Bluejackets a shot at the win.
“I told them that we had to put 36 minutes together,” Hibbing coach Chris Hanson said. “We’ve talked all year about us playing in spurts. We came out flying around, talking on defense.
“We switched and got out of our zone and played man. We guarded the girls in front of us. When we can sit down, play defense and we’re working together, there’s no reason why we can’t go out there and compete with anybody on our schedule.”
Hibbing found itself down my nine at the half, 28-19.
Too many unforced turnovers led to the Hawks’ lead.
“We had 14 at halftime, and it’s tough to win when we’re turning the ball over,” Hanson said. “I told them that we were working hard on defense. When we’re letting things come from our offense and going to the rim, it makes things easier for us.
“In the second half, we didn’t settle for any of those outside shots.”
Both teams scored five points to start the second half to keep that lead, but Hermantown would lead 39-29 with 11:18 to play in the game.
Hibbing made a mini 6-2 run to make it 41-35, but, once again, the Hawks increased that lead to nine, 44-35, with 7:57 to play.
The one thing that didn’t happen, that had been the case in other games, is that the Bluejackets didn’t let this game get away from them.
“That’s been the thing this year where we’ll chip away, get close, then we’ll teeter back,” Hanson said. “We kept attacking. We didn’t let those big runs happen. We sat down and played defense, then we got rebounds, so things didn’t start to snowball on us.
“That paid off for us.”
One of those attackers was Davis, who scored 13 points during that time, and Kate Toewe, who had four points.
“Deetra played an unbelievable game for Senior Night,” Hanson said. “She had every key rebound down the stretch, and she also set those screens for Emma to get open. She might not get the recognition all of the time, but she works just as hard.
“She goes unnoticed too many times with how hard she works, working on rebounds and on the defensive end. It showed tonight. It was nice to see her do that on Senior Night.”
Hibbing got the deficit to two, 46-44, but Hermantown led 51-47 with 1:23 to play.
After a Bluejacket timeout, Toewe scored to make it 51-49, and that’s when Kivela went to work.
With the help of those Davis’ screens, the Hibbing junior drove to the basket and converted a layup with 30 seconds to play to tie it 51-51.
“That was everybody working together,” Hanson said. “When you get the bench and the crowd going, you have confidence that you’re going to make the right play. You see what everybody is capable of.
“In those last couple of minutes, we played with confidence. We played with high expectations. We have to play like that in every game now.”
Hermantown called timeout to set up one last shot, but Rylie Forbord ripped the ball out of the hands of a Hawks’ player with 12 seconds to play, giving the Bluejackets one last opportunity to win.
“That was a big play by Rylie, reading that pass over the top,” Hanson said. “She played unbelievable defense down the stretch. When we play well on defense, it makes everything easier for our offense.”
Hanson called timeout and set up a play for a game-winning shot, and Kivela, once again, took the ball to the basket and scored the go-ahead points with five seconds to play.
“That’s the thing we’ve been preaching all year,” Hanson said. “We don’t want to settle. We want to get to the rim. She put her shoulder down, got to the rim and finished. It shows how far we’ve come with this group, constantly working on those things.
“It shows that when we’re working together how easy those things can be.”
Hermantown had 4.6 seconds to take the ball the length of court for the tie or win, but the Hawks didn’t get a shot off before the buzzer went off.
Reese Aune hit double figures for Hibbing with 12. Kivela finished with nine.
The Hawks were led by Liv Birkeland with 14 points. Jessica Kukowski had 11. Sahra Cornelius had nine.
HEHS 28 23 — 51
HHS 19 34 — 53
Hermantown: Jessica Kukowski 11, Avery Farrell 7, Liv Birkeland 14, Emma Herstad 6, Kellyn Biondi 2, Lauryn Biondi 2, Sahra Cornelius 9.
Hibbing: Emma Kivela 9, Emery Maki 1, Rylie Forbord 2, Deetra Davis 21, Reese Aune 12, Kate Toewe 8.
Total Fouls: Hermantown 11; Hibbing 13; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Hermantown 11; Hibbing 6-10; 3-pointers: Farrell, Birkeland 3, Kivela, Aune 3.
Greenway
North Woods
COLERAINE — Hannah Kinsey scored 21 points as the Grizzlies downed the Raiders on Karen Tomberlin Gymnasium Tuesday.
North Woods’s Helen Koch added 16 points, including two 3-pointers.
Greenway was led by Jadin Saville with 25 points, with two 3-pointers.
NW 32 38 — 70
GHS 32 30 — 62
North Woods: Burnett 5, Helen Koch 16, Barto 6, Hannah Kinsey 21, Kiana LaRoque 8, Hannah Cheney 7, Talise Goodsky 7.
Greenway: Klara Finke 15, AnDeja Schad 2, Frankie Cuellar 2, Layla Miskovich 10, Alyizza Roy 2, Talie Saville 6, Jadin Saville 25.
Total Fouls: North Woods 10; Greenway 16; Fouled Out: Talia Saville; Free Throws: North Woods 12-23; Greenway 8-13; 3-pointers: Burnett, Koch 2, Barto, Kinsey, LaRoque, Goodsky, Finke, Talia Saville, Jadin Saville 2.
Boys Basketball
Nashwauk-Keewatin 74
International Falls 54
NASHWAUK — Daylan White scored 19 points, including five 3-pointers, as the Spartans beat the Broncos at home Tuesday.
Also hitting double figures for Nashwauk-Keewatin were Justice Rebrovich with 15, and Gaige Waldvogel 12.
Wyatt Hell had 18 points for Littlefork-Big Falls. Thomas Larson had 14.
LBF 26 28 — 54
NK 38 36 — 74
Littlefork-Big Falls: A.J. Knaeble 9, Thomas Larson 14, Blake Anderson 2, Wyatt Hell 18, Seth Donner 2, Jason Boorman 2, Brayden Maish 3, Owen Erickson 4.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Gaige Waldvogel 12, Marcus Moore 6, Justice Rebrovich 15, Conner Perryman 8, Daniel Olson 6, Daylan White 19, Brody Erickson 5, Joe Dombrowski 3.
Total Fouls: Littlefork-Big Falls 16; Nashwauk-Keewatin 20; Fouled Out: Hell, Maish, Erickson; Free Throws: Littlefork-Big Falls 11-24; Nashwauk-Keewatin 9-16; 3-pointers: Larson, Maish, Rebrovich, White 5, Dombrowski.
