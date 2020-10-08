Hibbing opens with win at Deer River

DEER RIVER — The Hibbing High School volleyball team opened with a 3-0, 25-11, 25-21, 25-20 victory over Deer River Thursday at the Deer River High School Gymnasium.

The victory was the first for new Bluejacket coach Lauren Peterson.

Leading the way for Hibbing were Bailey Broker with seven kills, Haley Hawkinson five, Justyne Orazem three and Aysia Skalsky three.

Bella Scaia, Arianna Jaynes and Zoe Kriske all had three aces. Scaia had nine digs, followed by Skalsky two and Orazem one.

Skalsky added five assists, Scaia had four and Orazem three.

