Hibbing Nordic team young, lots of room for growth in 2021

HIBBING — When the Hibbing High School boys and girls nordic ski teams hit the trails for the 2021 season, the Bluejackets will be young and won’t have a lot of numbers.
Hibbing coach George Rajkovich and assistant coach Christie Kearney have six skiers, five girls and one boy, so there’s a lot of room for growth for those six-team members.
The two veterans on the team are sophomores Autum Rajkovich and Grace Kearney.
“This is their second year of being captains, and I believe they’re the youngest captains between the Hibbing and Chisholm programs,” Kearney said. “We need to see continued improvement out of them.
“Every year they’ve skied better, and they’ve continued to do so. They’re making headway with some of the other smaller programs we have on the Iron Range. We want them to stay in that pack with their age group and above.”
They are joined on the team by freshman Luke Mekkes, and eighth-graders Layla Rajkovich, Esther Mekkes and Magie Nelson.
“If they’re working to stay up with their older teammates, they’re growing, too,” Kearney said. “We’re continuing to try and recruit other kids, too, trying to build the program. Hibbing used to have a good youth program, but we’re lacking that now.
“We see a lot of kids out here, so we’re trying to recruit them to our program, too.”
There’s two parts to a nordic race — classic and freestyle (or skating).
At this point of the season, the Bluejackets are better at the former.
“Our girls are better at skating at this point,” Kearney said. “With our practices, we want them to get some miles on them, work on technique, work on their skills. We do bring in some other coaches (Amos Kolodji and Lisa Dolinich) to help out.
“We bring them in to help with technique, but on a daily basis, that’s what they’re working on on their own.”
The biggest thing Hibbing has to do is just putting in hard work.
“It’s continuing to work on their technique, and working on their muscles becoming stronger,” Kearney said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.