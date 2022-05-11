HIBBING — Is the Hibbing High School baseball team starting to pick up a little momentum?
The Bluejackets are on a modest two-game winning streak after beating Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin and Duluth Denfeld in the past four days, so the answer to that question is, ‘Yes.”
Hibbing will try to keep it going today when they travel to Cloquet to take on the Lumberjacks in a 4:30 p.m. contest at Ed Mettner Field.
Bluejacket coach Jay Wetzel likes the direction this team is heading in through the first eight games of the season.
“We played a good ball game on Saturday against Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, and we talked to the kids about getting some momentum going,” Wetzel said. “Looking at Denfeld, we’re pretty similar with them.
“We played a 3-1 game earlier in the year down there. It’s a team we matched up well with. They do some things right, but they’re similar to us where there’s some weaknesses out there, but they’re a solid team.”
Hibbing needed to play well to beat the Hunters, and it took a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth to do that.
“We came out and played well,” Wetzel said. “We hung in there. At times it looked a little shaky in terms of where we are offensively. Sometimes you say whoever has that one big inning is going to win.
“We had the biggest of the big innings. Even though they hit two home runs, we were able to put a big one together when it mattered.”
As for Cloquet, the Lumberjacks are 2-7 overall, and in four of their losses, they’ve give up 10 or more runs, including a high of 20 against Hermantown.
“Last year, they were a team similar to us in terms of some inexperience,” Wetzel said. “When you look at their scores, they had that game against Hermantown where it was 20-15.
“They’re scoring some runs, but they’re giving some up as well. It depends where they are with their pitching depth, who’s playing defense and who’s swinging. They’re similar to a Denfeld in terms, so we should match up well with them.”
Cloquet is the same team that came to the Mike Bugliosi Wood Bat Tournament in 2021 and was beaten by the Bluejackets by a touchdown and two-point conversion, 22-14.
“Offensively, they have the ability to put up some runs, but defensively, we might have some opportunities, or they may give us some chances to score,” Wetzel said. “If we do, we should have a competitive game today.”
It’s going to come down to who pitches and plays defense.
“Baseball isn’t over complicated,” Wetzel said. “If you pitch and play defense, you have a good chance. If you don’t, your chances drop dramatically.”
The biggest question mark heading into the game will be the weather.
“The forecast between then and now is for an inch to 1 ½ inches of rain,” Wetzel said. “It might be dry right now, but if you put some rain there, you might have some issues. Hopefully, that’s not the case.
“Like anything in the spring, Mother Nature may dictate the biggest question mark today.”
