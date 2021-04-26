Hibbing nine headed to International Falls

HIBBING — The Hibbing High School baseball team went a long way Saturday, and the Bluejackets came away empty-handed.
Hibbing traveled to Roseau and Warroad and lost by the scores of 18-1 and 10-1, respectively.
The Bluejackets will try to reverse those outcomes today when they travel to International Falls for a 4:30 p.m. contest against the Broncos.
Nothing went right for Hibbing over the weekend.
“It was a long trip there, and two long innings,” Hibbing coach Jay Wetzel said. “Roseau got 12 runs in one inning. We weren’t throwing strikes, we got some bad hops, we misplayed a few and they flat-out hit, too.
“I don’t know if that was an inning I’ve ever been a part of it, but it set the tone for the game.”
The one bright spot is that Joe Senich got his first-career RBI in the game.
Against the Warriors, they put up a seven-run inning in the fourth with the game tied 1-1.
“We had just run ourselves out of an inning, so they wiggled out of a jam,” Wetzel said. “We had a similar inning. We didn’t make a play or two. There were a couple of balls we could have gotten, but we didn’t.
“We couldn’t quite stop it. It was 3-1, then they scored four runs with two out. We couldn’t wiggle out of trouble.”
It was quite the learning experience for the Bluejackets.
“We learned that if we don’t throw strikes, play defense and swing the bats well, things don’t look pretty in the scorebook,” Wetzel said. “It’s early, and we still have things to work on.
“We have to come out today and execute better.”
The only problem is that Hibbing has had four games and only four outdoor practices. When the Bluejackets are in the gym, the repetitions just aren’t there.
“We need to get to work,” Wetzel said. “This past week, we played two games. We were in the gym four times and we only had one practice outdoors.”
As far as the Broncos go, Wetzel doesn’t know much about them except for the fact that International Falls does have a new coach.
“I believe they’ve only played once this year,” Wetzel said. “Like most of the game we play, it has more to do with ourselves and how we go about our game, not our opponents’ game.
“That’s our biggest battle, taking care of our end of things.”
After the Broncos’ game, Hibbing will take on Greenway, beginning at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
“It’s nice because we’ll be able to build some guys’ arms up,” Wetzel said. “We’ll have all arms on deck. The problem is our schedule filters out later where we have heavy games during the week.
“Three or four of our pitchers will have to go deeper and be more efficient.”
With the weather shaping up to look good the rest of the week, Wetzel and his team will finally get a chance to become more consistent.
“A big part of it is that baseball is a huge-repetition game,” Wetzel said. “We don’t get that early in our season. We’ll work to keep building on what we have, but sometimes, it’s difficult.”
