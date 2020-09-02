Hibbing netters roll past Cloquet, 6-1

HIBBING — The Hibbing High School girls tennis team picked up their second win of the season after defeating Cloquet 6-1 Tuesday at the Lincoln Elementary School Courts.
Bluejacket coach Gary Conda mixed up his lineup against the Lumberjacks and it worked to near perfection as Hibbing won all four singles matches and two of the doubles contests.
“It was a great day for all of the girls,” Conda said. “The B squad got to play full matches, and that ended up 4-4. It was a good day all over.”
Conda moved Megan Bussey into the No. 1 singles spot, and she came away with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Manha Dostal.
“That was a surprise,” Conda said. “It’s probably one of first times Megan has played first singles. She had a good day there. All of the singles put on a show.”
Mercedes Furin would win at No. 2 singles, defeating Addie Loeb 6-3, 6-0, then Claire Rewertz beat Winnine Benjamin-Hall 6-4, 7-5, but there was some, but that match took longer than the scores indicated.
“It was hard to close this one out,” Conda said. “Claire was up 5-2 in the second. We thought we’d get our five points long before the rain hit, but that girls kept fighting back. It was 5-5, then we had a rain delay.
“We had to wait again to get going again. Claire got that fourth point to close it out.”
Bella Vincent then closed out the singles matches with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over Brynn Martin.
“I was impressed with Bella,” Conda said. “She got behind 4-0 (in the first set). She was a nervous wreck out there. It was 4-1 before I got the chance to talk to her. I told her to keep it in play.
“I told her if she had to hit 20 balls in play, that’s what it was going to take to win, then do it. She turned it around, got consistent and refused to miss.”
In doubles, Maddie Rewertz and Abigail Sullivan would beat Kylie McKeon and Carlee Maslowski 6-4, 6-2; and Kasey Jo Renskers and Annika Lundell beat Lydia Stone and Jayden Karrpinen 6-1, 5-7, 6-1.
Cloquet’s Bella Harriman and Camden Pollard beat Lola Valeri and Opan Valeri 6-4, 6-4.
Hibbing 6, Cloquet 1
Singles: No. 1 — Megan Bussey, H, def. Manha Dostal, 6-2, 6-4; No. 2 — Mercedes Furin, H, def. Addie Loeb, 6-3, 6-0; No. 3 — Claire Rewertz, H, def. Winnie Benjamin-Hall 6-4, 7-5; No. 4 — Bella Vincent, H, def. Brynn Martin, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles: No. 1 — Maddie Rewertz-Abigail Sullivan, H, def. Kylie McKeon-Carlee Maslowski, 6-4, 6-2; No. 2 — Kasey Jo Renskers-Annika Lundell, H, def. Lydia Stone-Jayden Karrpinen, 6-1, 5-7, 6-1; No. 3 — Bella Harriman-Camden Pollard, C, def. Opal Valeri-Lola Valeri, 6-4, 6-4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.