HIBBING — The Hibbing High School girls tennis teams’ season might be over, but it’s time for the individuals to hit the court.
A total of six Bluejackets will try to make a run when the Section 7AA Individual Tournament begins at 8 a.m. at the DISC in Duluth.
Kasey Jo Renskers and Mercedes Furin will compete in singles, and Abigail Sullivan and Annika and Megan Bussey and Claire Rewertz will take part in the doubles action.
Renskers ended up with the ninth and 10th seeds in the tournament.
“They both have a tough road ahead of them,” Hibbing coach Gary Conda said. “We’ll get Kasey one or two matches, and one never knows. Mercedes will gain a little experience from it all.
“She has a fairly tough draw. She plays the Grand Rapids/Greenway girl right away.”
That player is Franzi Teichmann.
“She can do it,” Conda said. “She has the game for it. That girl will try to out-hit her. She’s a power player, with a big forehand. Mercedes handles that kind of stuff well. It’s giving it back to her.
“She’s consistent and can spin it. I expect a good match out of that.”
Renskers will take on Winnie Benjamin of Cloquet.
“Kasey needs to be consistent,” Conda said. “She’s been playing a lot of doubles, so it won’t be easy for her with all those doubles experiences. Now, she has to go in and hit those ground strokes, cutting her errors down.
“We’ll have fun with it.”
In doubles, Sullivan and Lundell are the No. 1 North seed.
They will play Olivia Hintsala and Reese Heitzman of Hermantown in the first round.
“I expect them to have a good tournament,” Conda said. “It’s theirs to take.”
Sullivan and Lundell have played together all season, so they’re familiar with each other's games.
“They both serve well, and the last two or three weeks, their returns have gotten far better,” Conda said. “They’re starting to put the pressure on everybody they play. The serve and return are the two big shots in doubles.
“Their volleys have gotten stronger. It’s going to be interesting.”
Bussey and Rewertz haven’t played together much, so it will be an adjustment for them.
They will take on Taran Dimberio and Ella Johnson of Duluth East.
“They’re kind of a wild card,” Conda said. “They have nothing to lose. They will hit out and have fun, but they could surprise some people. They will have to come to the net more.
“I’ll be pushing Megan up to the net, but we’ll get her up there. Claire will come up a little bit. They won’t be able to stand on the baseline and hit away. Those balls will get picked off. In order to advance, they have to come in more than they’re used to.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.