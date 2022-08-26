BEMIDJI — The Hibbing High School girls tennis team keeps plugging right along.
The Bluejackets aren’t letting their early jam-packed schedule affect them in the least as they traveled to take on Bemidji Friday and came away with a 4-3 victory.
Hibbing won all four singles matches en route to the win.
“It was a good lineup against them,” Hibbing coach Gary Conda said. “We swept the singles, and we fought hard in the doubles.”
At first singles, Abigail Sullivan battled to a 7-6 (9-7), 6-3 win over Emily Dondelinger. At second singles, Mercedes Furin had an easier time with Anna Glen, winning 6-0, 6-2.
That was followed by a third-singles win by Claire Rewertz, who beat Elizabeth Peterson, 6-1, 6-3. At fourth singles, Bella Vincent downed Morgan Nyhusmoen 6-1, 6-0.
“We dominated the singles today,” Conda said. “They’re cutting down on their mistakes, and that’s helped us. We have less unforced errors. They’re making the other person hit 100 balls to win a point.
“We’re not giving away free points, but at the same time, we’re being aggressive and coming to the net when we have the chance.”
Hibbing wasn’t as fortunate in the doubles, but that doesn’t mean the matches weren’t well contested.
At first doubles, Opal Valeri and Heidi Rasch lost a hard-fought, 6-4, 6-3 decision to Darby Nies and Madison Jensen.
At second doubles, Aune Boben and Bella Jaynes fell in three sets to Elena Peterson and Kendal Midboe, 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (7-5).
“I moved Opal and Heidi up to first doubles, and they got tested,” Conda said. “They were two close sets. Aune is starting to figure out the game a little bit, and so is Bella. They started slow, but they got better as it went on.”
At third doubles, Noelle Mueller and Samantha Wood beat Erin McCormick and Ava Bougalis, 6-1, 6-2.
Since last Saturday, Hibbing has played 11 matches, which is mind-boggling to Conda, but his team is persevering through the grueling schedule.
“You could tell we were in more match shape than Bemidji,” Conda said. “They were feeling the sun, but we were used to it.”
The Bluejackets do play in the Crookston Invite today, then they have three matches next.
The schedule won’t let up until after the start of school
“It will slow down a little bit,” Conda said. “Maybe we can get some productive practices in. Without that, it makes it difficult to make changes during a game when it’s always important.
“We can’t do stuff during a match. We can talk about it, but we need a couple of practices to work on some things. I’m not complaining. We’ll get a few days in that will help us.”
Hibbing 4, Bemidji 3
Singles: No. 1 — Abigail Sullivan, H, def. Emily Dondelinger, 7-6 (9-7), 6-3; No. 2 — Mercedes Furin, H, def. Anna Glen, 6-0, 6-2; No. 3 — Claire Rewertz, H, def. Elizabeth Peterson, 6-1, 6-3; No. 4 — Bella Vincent, H, def. Morgan Nyhusmoen, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: No. 1 — Darby Neis-Madison Jensen, B, def. Opal Valeri-Heidi Rasch, 6-4, 6-3; No. 2 — Elena Peterson, Kendal Midboe, B, def. Bella Jaynes-Aune Boben, 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (7-5); No. 3 — Noelle Mueller-Samantha Wood, B, def. Erin McCormick-Ava Bougalis, 6-1, 6-2.
Volleyball
Deer River 3
Hibbing 2
DEER RIVER — The Hibbing High School volleyball team opened their season with a 3-2 (25-7, 25-21, 18-25, 13-25, 15-10) loss on the road at Deer River Thursday.
The Bluejackets were led by Brooke Siekkinen with 14 kills. She chipped in with three aces and nine digs.
Jerzie Gustafson had 11 kills and 21 digs; Ava Weyrauch finished with nine kills; Jordan Fredette had three aces; Brielle Lind had 21 digs; and Abbie Wivoda had 31 assists and three aces.
Greenway 3
Mesabi East 0
AURORA — The Raiders got 15 kills and 12 digs from Kyra Williams en route to the 3-0 (25-19, 25-9, 25-19) victory over the Giants Thursday,.
Lexi Hammer had 27 assists and seven digs for Greenway; Ava Johnson seven kills, five digs and three aces; Kiara Finke two blocks; Miranda Gernander five kills and nine digs; Jocelyn Mikolich five digs and three aces; and Lydia Johansen three blocks.
For Mesabi East, Maija Hill led with three kills, two blocks and five digs. Bella Ruotsalainen had three kills. Alexa Undeland finished with 10 digs and Allie Lamppa had six aces, 12 set assists and five digs.
