DULUTH — The Hibbing High School girls tennis team won two singles matches and two doubles matches to earn a 4-3 victory over Duluth Marshall on the Hilltoppers’ home courts Monday.

At third singles, Mercedes Furin would beat Reese Orn 6-1, 6-0, and at fourth singles, Claire Rewertz downed Grace Strandberg 6-0, 6-2.

“They cruised,” Hibbing coach Gary Conda said. “Mercedes had a good day moving the ball around well. Claire, she complained about struggling the whole time, het she barely lost a game. She just over-hit it a few times.

In doubles, Maddie Rewertz and Annika Lundell would beat Emily Etter and Danica Mark in three sets, 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1, and Bella Vincent and Heidi Rasch upended Georgia Kenney and Christina Duncan 6-4, 6-4.

“All of the doubles were tight matches,” Conda siad. “They were all close, and they all struggled. They played flat for the first set. I was suppose that it was the traveling and the long weekend, but they turned it around.”

At first singles, Meredith Boettcher beat Abigail Sullivan 6-0 6-0, and at second singles, Brenna Bollins downed Megan Bussey 6-4, 6-3.

At No. 2 doubles, Eva Etter and Anna Koski beat Kasey Jo Renskers and Lola Valeri 6-1, 7-6 (7-3.

Hibbing 4, Duluth Marshall 3

Singles: No. 1 — Meredith Boettcher, DM, def. Abigail Sullivan, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 — Brenna Bollins, DM, def. Megan Bussey, 6-4, 6-3; No. 3 — Mercedes Furin, H, def. Reese Orn, 6-1, 6-0; No. 4 — Claire Rewertz, H, def. Grace Strandberg, 6-0, 6-2.

Doubles: No. 1 — Maddie Rewertz-Annika Lundell, H, def. Emily Etter-Danica Mark, 2-6, 6-1, 6-2; No. 2 — Eva Etter-Anna Koski, DM, def. Kasey Jo Renskers-Lola Valeri, 6-1, 7-6 (7-3); No. 3 — Bella Vincent-Heidi Rasch, H, def. Georgia Kenney-Christina Duncan, 6-4, 6-4.

