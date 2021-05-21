VIRGINIA — Christian Dickson and Andrew Hendrickson won an important match at second doubles that lifted the Hibbing High School boys tennis team to a 4-3 Section 7A first-round victory over Duluth Denfeld Thursday at the Virginia Tennis Courts.
With the score tied 2-2, Dickson and Hendrickson went on to beat Shane Redenbaugh and Joe Mertes in three sets, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 to get what proved to be the winning point.
That fourth point came from Isaac Hildenbrand at first singles when he beat Adler Warmuth quite handily, 6-1, 6-0.
Gavin Schweiberger and Keaton Petrick picked up one of the first two points for the Bluejackets, beating Calvin Kinziger and Hayden Mann 7-5, 6-4 at third doubles.
Cooper Hendrickson got the other Hibbing point, beating Mathais MacMillan at fourth singles.
The Hunters got a victory from Skylar Fossum over Drew Anderson at second singles, and a 3-6, 7-5, 6-1 win from John Bloomquist over Tristen Babich at third singles.
Hayden Hollinday and Lukas Mayne won at first doubles, beating Jack Gabardi and Isaiah Hildenbrand 6-4, 6-1.
Hibbing 4, Duluth Denfeld 3
Singles: No. 1 — Isaac Hildenbrand, H, def. Adler Warmuth, 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 — Skylar Fossum, DD, def. Drew Anderson, 2-6, 6-1, 10-7; No. 3 — John Bloomquist, DD, def. Tristen Babich, 3-6, 7-5, 6-1; No. 4 — Cooper Hendrickson, H, def., Mathias MacMillan, NSA.
Doubles: No. 1 — Hayden Hollinday-Lukas Mayne, DD, def. Jack Gabardi-Isaiah Hildenbrand, 6-4, 6-1; No. 2 — Christian Dickson-Andrew Hendrickson, H, def. Shane Redenbaugh-Joe Mertes, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3; No. 3 — Gavin Schweiberger-Keaton Petrick, H, def. Calvin Kinziger-Hayden Mann 7-5, 6-4.
