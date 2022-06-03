HIBBING — Luke Nelson might be a sophomore, but he pitches like a veteran.
In an elimination game, Nelson worked seven innings of eight-hit ball, striking out four to help the Hibbing High School baseball stay alive in the Section 7AAA Playoff as the Bluejackets beat Cloquet 5-2 Thursday at Al Nyberg Field.
Hibbing coach Jay Wetzel can’t give Nelson enough credit for the job he did against a tough Lumberjack lineup.
“Luke did a great job out there,” Wetzel said. “He kept his composure. You have to be efficient with the pitch count. We had a little expanded room with the 115 pitches in the playoffs, but he did a great job battling.
“They got to him a little bit in the sixth, but we were able to minimize that. He came back out and did what he needed to do in the seventh, put the guys down in order.”
It helped that Hibbing got out in front right away as Josh Kivela walked and came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Dane Mammenga.
“Coming into it, we were thinking, ‘Get that first one,’ and we were able to,” Wetzel said. “We got out-hit today and won a ball game, which we were on the other end of that the last week of the regular season.
“We got the hits when we needed to.”
Three of those hits came in the third inning when the Bluejackets added three runs to take a 4-0 lead.
Kivela started the inning with a walk, then Brayden Boyer doubled him home. Mammenga reached on an error, then after a pop out, Evan Radovich doubled home two runs to give Nelson the cushion he needed.
“We pushed it out a little further, and that gave us some comfort,” Wetzel said.
Nelson cruised through the fifth inning, but in the sixth, Cloquet made Hibbing’s life a little uneasy.
Bonneville started it with a single, but he was forced at second by Dayne Painovich. Alec Turnbull followed with an RBI double, then Marshall Hayes singled to put runners on first and second.
Knutson hit a sacrifice fly to make it 4-2, but it ended as Nelson got the next hitter to ground out to second.
Getting out of innings like that have sometimes snowballed on Hibbing, but they handled the adversity well.
“The last time we saw them, they scored a bunch on us in the seventh,” Wetzel said. “We know they have the ability to do that, so that was big. It was great composure out of a sophomore. He’s been doing a great job for us in that starting role.
“He’s given us chances and opportunities to win.”
The Bluejackets would get one of those runs back in the sixth as Keeghan Fink singled, Wyatt Collins walked and Beau Frider singled.
Fink would score on a wild pitch for an all-important insurance run.
“Answering back was huge, too,” Wetzel said. “To battle and get one… As a coach, we would have liked to pick up one or two more just for comfort's sake. In playoff baseball, you have to win close games, and we did that tonight.”
In the top of the seventh, Nelson got the first two hitters to fly out, then he struck out the final hitter to end the game and send Hibbing a game Saturday against Chisago Lakes at 12:30 p.m. in Grand Rapids.
“Our seniors will be able to graduate, then we’ll get up and play a baseball game,” Wetzel said. “We get a couple of arms back going into Saturday, so that gives us some options.”
According to Wetzel, the Wildcats, who lost Grand Rapids Thursday, will be a formidable foe.
“We haven’t seen them this year, but traditionally, they’re solid,” Wetzel said. “They’re a big school that plays against other big schools. We’ll have our hands full going against them, but we have to go there and compete and see what happens.”
Radovich had two hits to place the Bluejackets’ seven-hit attack.
Painovich and Turnbull both had two hits for Cloquet.
Section 7A
Chisholm 5
Mountain Iron-Buhl 4
HIBBING — The Bluestreaks survived seven errors to stay alive in the Section 7A Playoffs with the one-run win over the Rangers Thursday at Al Nyberg Field.
Chisholm was trailing 4-1 after five innings, then Jude Sundquist hit a three-run home run in the sixth to tie it 4-4.
The Bluestreaks squeaked out a run in the seventh, then held on for the win.
Jude Sundquist had three hits and three RBI. Ben Wegener had the other Chisholm hit.
Rylan Lanari and Asher Zubich both had two hits for Mountain Iron-Buhl
Dominic Pascuzzi got the pitching win, tossing seven innings of six-hit ball. He struck out six and walked three.
Damian Tapio worked five innings of three-hit ball. He fanned eight and walked two. Braden Tiedmann tossed two innings. He gave up one hit, struck out three and walked four.
Chisholm will play Ely or Barnum on Tuesday, beginning at 4:30 p.m. in Aurora.
CHS 100 003 1 — 5 4 7
MIB 002 020 0 — 4 6 2
Chisholm: Dominic Pascuzzi (W) and Noah Sundquist; Mountain Iron-Buhl: Damian Tapio, Braden Tiedman (L) and Tapio, Tiedmann; 2B — Asher Zubich, Tiedmann; HR — Jude Sundquist.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.