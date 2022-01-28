HIBBING — Two years ago, the Hibbing High School boys basketball team took part in the Breakdown Community Clash at St. Michael-Albertville High School, taking on Orono.
Last year, the Clash was shut down due to COVID, but a year later, the Bluejackets were invited back to take part in the event.
Hibbing will see a familiar foe when they take on Orono again, beginning at 12:15 p.m. today at the Middle School West in St. Michael-Albertville.
In the first meeting, the Bluejackets did beat the Spartans.
For Bluejacket coach Joel McDonald and his team, it was a welcome invitation when they got invited back to the Clash.
“We appreciate the invite when we can get them,” McDonald said. “There weren't a whole lot of these things last year, so to get invited back is a compliment. This is what people feel about us to get back to the Metro and play.
“Now, we have to back it up. We have to go after people hard, compet and keep it going.”
Hibbing is coming off a loss to Superior, but that was after a 21-day layoff. McDonald is hoping that is behind his team, and now, they can get back to playing Bluejacket basketball.
“We need to get into a rhythm of moving together,” McDonald said. “Our layoff showed itself, but this opponent is going to be just as good, if not better than Superior. It’ll be a combination of doing more on the defensive end, and taking care of the ball.
“Those two things combined for a run that Superior got that put us in a hole that was too big to get out of.”
According to McDonald, Orono will be quick and athletic, but not big.
“They’re all over the place,” he said. “They attack better than Superior did, but Superior shoots it better. It’s a different opponent, but a good opponent.”
Sebastian Loder is one player Hibbing will have to focus on, but Orono is more than a one-person team.
“He’s a good shooter, and he’s good off the dribble, too,” McDonald said. “He’s the focal point, but they have other guys that put up numbers, too. We’ll have to be able to rotate on defense and take advantage of it because the game will go fast.
“We have to get back into that mode.”
As for his team, McDonald said they must stay composed if things don’t go well.
“We have to compete,” McDonald said. “We got rattled when things went badly against Superior. We have to rise above that and get through it. I can attribute some of our frustration to the time off, but we have a string of games in a row.
“We’ll have a lot of games and less practice time. We have to get there.”
No matter what happens, McDonald knows that this is all a part of the process of getting to March.
“I’m looking forward to it,” he said. “We’re excited about the game. We have to appreciate these opportunities and go out and play hard. This will help us in our development.”
In other games, Andover will take on Buffalo at 9 a.m. in a girls hoops; Champlin Park plays Lakeville South at 10:30 a.m. in boys hoops; Lakeville North plays Spring Lake Park at 1:45 p.m. in girls hoops; Robbinsdale Cooper battles Andover in boys hoops at 3:15 p.m.; Rockford and Perham meet at 6:30 p.m. in girls hoops; and Mound-Westonka and Monticello play at 8 p.m. in boys hoops.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.