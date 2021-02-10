HIBBING — After losing four in a row, the Hibbing High School girls basketball team has now won three-of-their-last four games.
The Bluejackets will try to make four-of-five when they travel to Duluth today to take on East, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Duluth East High School Gymnasium.
Hibbing coach Matt Erickson said his team is playing much better right now because they’re more focused right off the bat.
“We’re having a little bit of energy right from the start,” Erickson said. “When we have those moments in a game where things aren’t going well, we make an adjustment a lot quicker than we were.
“I feel we were getting down on ourselves. We were in our own heads and that was a big reason why we had that losing streak. I’m hoping we can keep moving forward, keep playing more consistently.”
Hibbing already owns a victory over the Greyhounds, who haven’t won a game this season.
“They’re better, but their record doesn’t show it,” Erickson said. “They’ve had a lot of close games. They’re probably frustrated, so they will come out knowing that this is a game that they can compete with us.
“They will have more intensity because they want to get that first win. I’m hoping we can keep them from getting that first win.”
To do that, Hibbing will have to slow down Duluth East’s Ashlynne Guenther, who poured in 40 points during that first meeting.
“We weren’t good defensively, especially with Guenther,” Erickson said. “We need to make an adjustment. Fanci (Williams) did a good job against Elli Jankila the other night. It wasn’t just Fanci, but she was a big part of it.
“There’s players we need to stop, and we need to do that consistently on a night-to-night basis. Hopefully, we do that today.”
Guenther is a dual threat from inside and outside, but she’s good in the paint.
“She will shoot from the outside, but her main game is going to the basket,” Erickson said. “If she has someone on her that she thinks she can take off the dribble, she’s going to try. If she has a mismatch on the inside, she will post up.
“We need to work as a team whether that’s taking a charge because she goes hard to the basket, or helping in general off of their other players that won’t hurt us like she will. It’s more team defense.”
