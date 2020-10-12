HIBBING — Last Thursday, the Hibbing High School volleyball team opened the 2020 season with a win over Deer River.
That victory was the first for first-year Bluejacket coach Lauren Peterson.
Hibbing and Peterson hope to make it two-in-a-row today when they host Mesabi East in a 7 p.m. contest at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium on Kevin McHale Court.
It had been some time since a Bluejacket team had won an opening-night contest, so needless to say, the coach and team were ecstatic over the win.
“What surprised me the most was how consistent they remained, and how well they took direction,” Peterson said. “To me, being, being their new coach, that was my first time actually coaching them in a game.”
Not bad for a team that had just over one week of practice.
She was proud of the way her team handled that meeting with the Warriors.
“Working hard played a big part in that, but also having fun,” Peterson said. “I came into it expecting it to be an unusual year because of COVID, and I expected the girls to get some reps in first before we knew we were having a season.
“I told them, ‘Let’s have some fun.’
“They couldn’t stop smiling the whole night. They were happy.”
But one win doesn’t make a season. Hibbing must carry over that same intensity and play into this matchup with the Giants.
“They have to make sure their defense is on point, and serve receive,” Peterson said. “We have to clean that up a bit. We’ll see how it goes.”
Peterson doesn’t know much about Mesabi East, but she’s aware that the Giants have a solid program.
“Not knowing is actually a decent thing,” Peterson said. “We have to be ready for the unexpected. I feel that a lot of teams don’t know what we have because I don’t know if they saw a lot of that last year.
“I know what we have, and I’m excited about it.”
This will be the Bluejackets first home contest, which Peterson is looking forward, to, plus, there will be fans in the stands, which should aid Hibbing’s cause. Each player gets two spectators.
“I think I’m going to be a little nervous, to be honest,” Peterson said. “The fact that we do get some spectators is going to be fun. I hope to hear a lot more cheering, not that girls who were sitting out weren’t cheering, but I hope to hear a little bit more of it.”
