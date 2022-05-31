HIBBING — How will the poor spring weather in Northern Minnesota affect the Hibbing High School girls track team?
It sure didn’t do the Bluejackets or any other team any favors, but the competition must go on.
That next competition is in the form of the Section 7AA Track and Field Meet, which gets underway today in North Branch.
The field events will begin at 11 a.m., followed by the running preliminaries at noon.
Four finals will be decided on the girls' side of things. Those events are the 3200, long jump, discus and high jump.
In the 3200, Hibbing coach Serena Sullivan has Mileena Sladek, Emma Reini and Miriam Milani competing.
Sladek has the fourth-seeded time right now with a time of 12:33. Chisago Lakes has the No. 1 time of 12:20; Pine City is second at 12:27; and Proctor is third at 12:30.
“Anything is possible,” Sullivan said. “Everybody is going in with the same intention of qualifying for state. It’s going to be a battle, for sure.”
In the long jump, Claire Rewertz and Brielle Babich will be competing.
Isabelle Walto, Chloe Wojciehowski and Mya Petroskey will throw the discus, and in the long jump, Symone Perez and Leah Sikich will compete.
They will all have some work to do to get into the top eight to score points for the team.
When the running preliminaries start, Sullivan has a number of athletes who could advance to the finals on Saturday.
Julia Gherardi will be competing in the 100; Abby Theien in the 400; Reese Aune, Geli Stenson and Alizah Langner in the 800; and eighth-grader Veyda Friend in the 100 and 300 hurdles.
“I hope that everybody is able to give everything they have at the moment,” Sullivan said. “I don’t want them to have any regrets. I want them to lay it all out there and whatever that outcome is, that’s what it is.
“We might be behind the southern schools, and that’s unfortunate for these kids. I hope they find that extra gear and keep up with everybody. We’ll definitely have some kids make the finals.”
It’s also the first year with the three-class system. Is that an advantage for Hibbing?
“It helps, but it doesn’t give us a great advantage,” Sullivan said. “We’re going against some tough competition. They have some great athletes we’ll be competing against.”
