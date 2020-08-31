Hibbing lineup undecided due to COVID-19 uncertainty

HIBBING — Usually, Hibbing High School girls swimming coach Mike Veneziano has a good idea about what to expect heading into a dual meet.
When the Bluejackets square off against Proctor today, beginning at 5 p.m., at the Hibbing High School Pool, the Hibbing mentor is going in blind.
Veneziano hasn’t even tinkered with a lineup to swim against the Rails because of all the uncertainty related to COVID-19.
“I have no clue as to what’s going on,” Veneziano said. “Things have been so out of the ordinary, we’re trying to do the best we can under the circumstances. I literally have no expectations.
“I don’t even know what to look for. We’ll throw a lineup together, put it out there and see what happens.”
At least Veneziano is working his plan when it comes to practice.
“For how we’re working it, it’s maximizing what time we have,” Veneziano said. “We don’t have a lot of time, but it seems to be working OK.”
The meet will be run in the usual manner, with two heats of every event.
The swimmers on the inside lanes will get points, but the biggest difference will be lane assignments.
The Bluejackets usually swim in lanes two, four, six and eight, with the opponents in one, three, five and seven.
This season, Hibbing will swim on one side of the pool, and its opponents on the side of the pool.
“We won’t have alternate lanes,” Venziano said. “We have to maintain social distancing behind the starting blocks for relays. We have traffic-flow patterns set up so it minimizes the athletes coming in contact with one another.
“We have our spots marked out. When you’re not in the water performing, you’re sitting on your spot with your mask on. We’ve hit the protocols very, very hard. The swimming part of it will take care of itself.”
Swimming on the same side of the pool shouldn’t be too much of a problem for any of the swimmers.
“In a seeded invite, a lot of times a couple or three of our kids swim in lanes relatively close to each other,” Veneziano said. It’s the same old thing I’ve talked about for 20 years, worry about the swimmer in your lane.
“You’re competing against yourself. When you start getting caught up with who’s on each side of you, that’s a good way to not have a good performance. It should be nothing new for them. Go out and perform. That’s all you can do.”
