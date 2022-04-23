HIBBING — As the Hibbing High School baseball team gets set to take the field, Bluejacket coach Jay Wetzel feels good about his lineup.
That’s because Wetzel has six returning veterans in his batting order, which bode well for a successful 2022 season.
Those six include Josh Kivela (senior), Evan Radovich (senior), Dane Mammenga, Beau Frider, Logan Gietzen and Keegan Fink, all juniors.
“We have a decent six guys in the lineup that have experience,” Wetzel said. “I expect them to become comfortable out there and get themselves rolling. The question mark is the bottom three.
“Those guys have less experience, so they have to adjust to varsity-level pitching. When we see good arms, we have to adjust to that. Seeing that good pitching is the question mark.”
Wetzel does have two other seniors, Wyatt Collins and Andrew Dragon.
“We have a small seniors class, but we’re looking for experience out of those guys,” Wetzel said. “They’ve been around the program for many years. They have to be leaders in the program.”
Kivela will be the center fielder, and Radovich will be behind the plate.
“He plays some wonderful defense out there,” Wetzel said. “He’s one of our quicker guys. He covers a lot of ground. He brings good experience.”
Radovich will provide stability behind the plate, but he’ll be more versatile this season.
“In the gym, he’s been taking ground balls, so he’s looked good in a lot of different positions,” Wetzel said. “He does a nice job behind the plate. He receives well, and he can throw out runners. It’s hard to get him out of that position.
“At least we have options, but when you find a good catcher, you put them in the position as often as you can.”
That’s where Collins could come into play.
“He’s a good utility player for us,” Wetzel said. “He can play in the infield and outfield, and he’s caught in the past. We need to find the right positions for when we throw different guys on the mound.”
Dragon will see time in the outfield.
“He’ll provide depth for us there,” Wetzel said. “As a senior, we want him to get going at the plate. Depending on who’s on the mound, he’ll be filling in for them as they pitch.”
As far as pitching goes, Wetzel is hoping he can get a lot of innings out of his hurlers.
“We may hand the ball over and say, ‘We don’t want you to come out and get you,’” Wetzel said. “In reality, we’ll need guys that can eat up innings. Do we have three or four guys we can hand the ball to?
“Pitching will be huge, especially when we stack up a huge bunch of games into a short period of time.”
The Bluejackets will have to play air-tight defense.
“That’s a huge component of ours,” Wetzel said. “We can’t give away extra outs. As we play so many games in a row, we’ll need to keep our pitch counts down. A big part of that is making the routine plays.
“We have guys in positions they were able to play last year. We’re hoping that translates into solid performances.”
Being in Section 7AAA, Hibbing has to play solid baseball if it wants to advance in the playoffs.
“In a short season, it’s a matter of who can get hot after five weeks,” Wetzel said. “We have some challenging teams coming up. Grand Rapids finished second at the state last year, and they bring back the top-two arms off of that team.
“It’s going to be a tall task to get out of the section. We want to play at that top level. We want to make sure we’re playing our best baseball, and see where we land after that.”
