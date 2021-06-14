HIBBING — Last summer, the Hibbing American Legion baseball teams was split in two just to give players the opportunity to play.
This year, Post 222 will have one team, with more on the line — district playdowns.
Hibbing starts its quest for the postseason today when Hermantown comes to town for a 5 p.m. contest at Al Nyberg Field.
Post 222 manager Adam Schafer was glad his teams got to play last year, but he’s also happy to be back to normal this season.
“It’s all about the opportunity to get these league games that actually count,” Schafer said. “Last year, it was a recreational opportunity to play, which was good. This year, we’re playing to get ready for the district tournament in late July.
“It’s a building year and games that count for something this summer.”
Schafer held tryouts this season, and he picked a team of 16 players, who he thought would be the most committed individuals.
“It’s a young group, but the guys we picked out are going to be the ones that show up consistently,” Schafer said. “Our strength is in our numbers. A couple of years ago, we were lucky to get nine guys.
“Now, we have 12 or 13 that can play multiple positions, pitch and give us some new looks.”
Those pitchers will include Brody Niskanen, Bryce Warner, Dane Mammenga, Isaac Colbaugh, Logan Gietzen and Josh Kivela.
Niskanen and Colbaugh have competed at the college level, so they will be the leaders of the pitching staff.
“They should set the tone for the younger guys,” Schafer said. “They need to learn by how they go about their business, and how they approach games. After that, we have some inexperience, so it will be baptism by fire.
“We’re going to need those guys down the stretch and in tournament games on the weekends. The biggest thing is throwing strikes, and being confident in our defense picking the ball up behind them.”
Some of those defensive players, who will fill key roles on the field are Evan Radovich, Robby Carlson, Liam Bussey, Joe Scipioni, Keeghan Fink, Joe Allison, Drew Anderson, Edric Cardona, Tyler Fosso and Tristan Babich.
“Defensively, we have guys in positions with experience,” Schafer said. “That’s the key for our pitchers. They need to throw strikes, and we need to pick the ball up. We have guys in positions to succeed.”
The biggest question mark might be Post 222’s offense.
“They’re already three months in playing baseball, so hopefully, they’re locked in,” Schafer said. “You never know until you see live pitching. That’s something that’s hard to simulate in practice.”
With that said, Hibbing will have to find some creative ways to score runs.
“We’re going to have to, especially early in games, be as aggressive as possible,” Schafer said. “We can’t let good pitches go by, and let pitchers get into pitchers’ counts. On the bases, we’ll have to be aggressive, too.
“We may have to play small ball at times in terms of bunting to put pressure on a defense. You may run into a buzzsaw on the mound where runs will be hard to come by. When you get the opportunities, you have to take advantage of them.”
Schafer isn’t quite sure what to expect out of Hermantown, but they may be an exact replica of his team.
“They’re going to be relatively young, like we are,” Schafer said. “They may have a few junior legion guys. We have some VFW guys that will play important roles on our team., but Hermantown is always competitive.
“They have athletes. We beat them last year, but we both have different groups this year. They’re always tough.”
