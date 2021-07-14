HIBBING — It was a rough weekend for the Hibbing American Legion baseball team at the Gopher Classic.
Post 222 went 0-5 against some tough competition, but the biggest area of concern is Hibbing’s defense.
Post 222 made too many errors against those good teams, and they took advantage of it.
Hibbing will have to start cleaning things up today when it hosts Cloquet in a 5:30 p.m. contest at Al Nyberg Field.
With playoffs beginning next week, Hibbing manager Adam Schafer knows his defense will be a key to advancing in that double-elimination tournament.
“Playing those teams exposes things that aren’t good, and that we have to get better at,” Schafer said. “We can’t make five or six errors a game and keep the other team off of the scoreboard.
“That’s been the theme of our defense. When we’ve done that well, we’ve been successful. We haven’t been successful when we haven’t picked up the ball.”
Schafer isn’t sure why that is happening.
“There are times when we play clean games,” he said. “When we don’t, I don’t know what the mentality is against some of those teams. Are they better than us? Do they hit the ball harder?
“I don’t know what it is. We’ve been so inconsistent throughout the year. At this point of the season, we should be more together defensively than we were last weekend.”
Post 222 has a chance to make amends for that against Cloquet, a team Zthey beat earlier in the season.
Cloquet has a veteran team, so Hibbing can’t take them for granted.
“They have a lot of kids that played varsity baseball in the spring,” Schafer said. “They’re well-versed at playing at this level. They’re not young by any means, and they’re always competitive.
“We saw a lefty pitcher the last time we played them, and we hit him well. We didn’t score 12 runs, but we didn’t need to. We got a good pitching performance, and we picked up the ball.”
With that said, Schafer doesn’t want this game to get into a shootout.
“We have to pitch and pick up the ball,” he said. “We’ll let our offense take care of itself. We’ll be able to score runs on this particular Cloquet team. It’s about playing defense. We won’t allow them to stay in the game as long as we pick up the ball.”
Sweeping Cloquet would put Hibbing in a good position come playoff time.
“I want to see a complete game both offensively and defensively,” Schafer said. “We can’t get disinterested or feel sorry about ourselves if things go poorly. We can’t take bad at bats into the field.
“If we sweep them, and with the two wins we have against Hermantown, that guarantees us that we’re ahead of both of them. This would put us in a good position for seeding purposes.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.