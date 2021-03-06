HIBBING — It was an impressive 4-1 road over win over Greenway on Thursday, but the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey doesn’t have much time to enjoy the fruits of their success.
That’s because the Bluejackets will now play three games in four days, beginning Monday when Hibbing/Chisholm takes on Proctor with a 7 p.m. starting time at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
On Tuesday, Hibbing/Chisholm hosts North Shore, beginning at 3:30 p.m., then piéce de ré•sis•tance happens Thursday when Virginia comes to town for a 7 p.m. contest.
All three games will have seeding implications for the Section 7A playoffs, and two of the games will determine the Iron Range Conference championship.
“It’s an important week,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Eric Rewertz said. “We have to play with energy, the energy we had in the Greenway game. The nice thing is we have depth on this team. That should give us an advantage.
“We have to use that depth to play hard and play fast. We’ll approach this week with quicker line changes and not overplaying anyone. It’s going to be a busy week.”
Under normal circumstances, Rewertz won’t run his lines on 45-second to one-minute shifts. He’ll cut that down to 25- to 30-second second shifts.
“We’ll be changing quicker, and that’s the same way we approach it on the road,” Rewertz said. “We have to keep our players as fresh as we can with these three games in four days.”
The Minnesota State High School League only allows a 20-man roster, and only four periods in one day.
Revertz might have to make some roster changes as the week goes on to use fresher players.
“We’ll be looking to use our bench, and hopefully, that will give us an opportunity to use some of the other players who aren’t used to seeing much time during the year,” he said. “We’ll get those extra guys as much time as we can.
“We’re looking to use the depth that we have. They’ve done a great job when they get the opportunity to play.”
The Rails come into the game with an overall record of 2-12-1. They’re 1-9 in their last 10 games. Hibbing/Chisholm beat Proctor 7-2 on Feb. 1.
“They’ve got one good line, and some strong defensemen,” Rewertz said. “Their goalie played well against us. They will come in hungry. Seeding is on the line for both teams. It will be a battle.”
The Storm will enter the game with a 4-9 mark and 4-6 in their last 10 games. The Bluejackets own a 7-4 win over North Shore on Jan. 14.
The Storm are led by Sully Tikkanen.
“They have a solid top line, very skilled,” Rewertz said. “They have good defensemen, and they get good goaltending. We’ll have to play our game. We have to take away time-and-space, and not let their skilled players have odd-man rushes.
“They’re a quick-strike offense.”
On Thursday, the IRC title will be on the line with Hibbing/Chisholm, Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert each having an eye on the title.
The Blue Devils played North Shore Saturday, then have International Falls on Monday.
The Golden Bears have one IRC game left to play, Greenway on Monday.
“That will depend on who takes care of business Monday and Tuesday,” Rewertz said. “It could be a three-way tie, but for us, I want to see us continue to grow. From a team standpoint, three wins would be great, but we’re working on getting ready for the playoffs.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.