HIBBING — The Hibbing High School boys swimming team has been working hard all season for one purpose — competing in the Section 6A Meet.
The Bluejackets will see just how far they have come when that meet takes place today, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Hibbing High School Pool.
Hibbing will be hosting three teams — Rock Ridge, International Falls and Chisholm — while Grand Rapids will be hosting Mesabi East, Proctor and Chisago Lakes due to COVID-19 protocols.
Both sites will swim at the same time, then the times will be compiled into one. The top three swimmers in each event will advance to the state meet, which will be held next week.
Bluejacket coach Mike Veneziano is looking forward to swimming against the defending 6A champion Wolverines.
“They’ve been the absolute dominant team all season,” Veneziano said. “We’re going up against some good head-to-head competition. My guys will be pushed by them, we’ll push them.
“In any athletic contest, you rise to the level of the competition. I’d rather be swimming against outstanding competition than lesser competition.”
According to Veneziano, his team should be up to the challenge.
“They’ve been doing well,” he said. “With the format we train under, I get an indication of their progress, and I like what’s been happening around here.”
Usually, Hibbing and the other teams would be competing in a preliminary-round meet, but with the pandemic, this meet has been condensed to one day.
That hasn’t affected anything Veneziano has wanted to do this season.
“It doesn’t become an advantage or disadvantage until you know what you’re working with,” Veneziano said. “This wasn’t a total unknown. We knew there weren’t going to be prelims and finals.
“We’ve prepared for finals. It’s not like they told us yesterday. We had an entire season to prepare for this fact. You alter what you're doing. Instead of preparing for a two-day event, you make adjustments. This has been planned out far enough that it shouldn’t hamper us. We used that to our advantage.”
Hibbing did get some No. 1 seeds in the meet including the 200 medley relay team of Aaron Hadrava, Luke Pocquett, William Stenson and Cooper Emerson. Their seed time going in is 1:43.67.
Stenson is the No. 1 seed in the 200 individual medley (2:07.01) and 100 butterfly (53.51); Emerson is the No. 1 seed in the 100 freestyle (50.52).
“I’m thinking our chances are good,” Veneziano said. “We have a lot of guys we’re hoping to get to state. We could get some guys to swim under the cutoff times.”
Those cutoff times are determined by the 16th-place time from last year’s state meet.
“If you can hit that, you have a good shot at scoring,” Veneziano said. “That’s how we’re looking at it as far as getting guys to qualify.”
If all goes well, the Bluejackets will reap the benefits of all of the hard work they’ve put in this season.
“They’re ready,” Veneziano said. “The last thing I told them before we ended practice (Friday) and went home is that physically, they’re looking fantastic,” Veneziano said. “My advice to them was to not let their brains get in the way, don’t overthink it.
“They have to do what they’ve been trained to do. Physically, their bodies are ready. If they start thinking too much, that’s not a good way to train. By the end of the year, they have to be think-free. I tell guys that worrying never made anybody go faster, never, ever.”
The rest of the Bluejacket seeds are as follows:
200 freestyle — 7. Ben Philips. 14. Reilly Benedict; 17. Kellen Fisher; 21. Timmy Ranta.
200 individual medley — 5. Hadrava; 8. Ben Riipinen.
50 freestyle — 2. Emerson; 3. Pocquette; 20. Cole Hughes; 27. Aman Majumdar.
100 butterfly — 4. Ben Philips; 17. Alex Hanegmon; 19. Majumdar.
100 freestyle — 17. Mathew Philips; 21. Hanegmon; 23. Griffin Benedict.
500 freestyle — 14. Reilly Benedict; 15. Fisher; 21. Kai Strom.
200 freestyle relay — 2. Hibbing.
100 backstroke — 2. Hadrava; 15. Mathew Philips; 21. Wylie Stenson; 23. Strom.
100 breaststroke — 5. Pocquette; 8. Riipinen; 15. Griffin Benedict; 26, Ranta.
400 freestyle relay — 5. Hibbing.
Chisholm seeds are as follows:
200 medley relay — 6. Chisholm
200 freestyle — 16. Mason Chuk; 20. Connor Masucci; 23. Nathan Splinter; 24. Noah Verant.
200 individual medley — 7. Kilen Klimek.
50 freestyle — 4. Bay Yukich; 26. Nathan Wangensteen; 31. Jack Sjogren; 32. Hunter Higgins.
100 butterfly — 6. Zach Quirk.
100 freestyle — 7. Yukich; 20. Carson Howard; 22. Chuk; 29. Calvin Wangensteen.
500 freestyle — 24. Verant.
200 freestyle relay — 7. Chisholm.
100 backstroke — 10. Klimek; 20. Howard; 25. Splinter.
100 breaststroke — 6. Quirk; 27. Nathan Wangensteen; 28. Brent Dragony; 29. Pace Yukich.
400 freestyle relay — 8. Chisholm
