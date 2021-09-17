HIBBING — Hibbing High School girls swimming coach Mike Veneziano knows his team is physically ready, but are they mentally ready?
Veneziano will find that out today when the Bluejacket host the eight-team Hibbing Invite, beginning at 10 a.m. with the diving, then the swimming finals begin at 1 p.m.
Joining Hibbing in the meet are Grand Rapids, Two Harbors, Northeast Range/Ely, Rock Ridge, Chisholm, International Falls and Mesabi East, so the competition will be second-to-none in the area.
Hibbing wasn’t able to hold this invite last year, so Veneziano said it’s nice to have it back this season.
“We’re still under some COVID parameters, but that’s OK,” Veneziano said. “We’re allowed to have it. That’s a good thing.”
Veneziano expects Grand Rapids to dominate the meet.
“They are coming here with one of the best teams I’ve seen them have since I started coaching 30 years ago,” Veneziano said. “The interesting competition is what will shape up to be a battle for second place.”
Veneziano said his team will be right in the mix, along with Mesabi East and Rock Ridge.
“I can’t do anything about the dominance of Grand Rapids, but we can certainly compete with everybody else in this field.”
To get that second spot, Hibbing will have to be mentally ready to compete.
“The way we train and the pace upon which we train, indicates that we are ready physically to take time drops and get our best performances,” Veneziano said. “The only issue I’m worried about is are they prepared mentally to step up to the challenge?
“Physically, they are ready to go. Mentally, we won’t know until it actually happens. It’s easy to talk a good game, but 90-percent of all the athletes in all sports that I’ve seen, when you ask them if they’re ready to go, the answer is ‘Yes.’”
That’s not always the case, however.
“When things go wrong for them, they have no idea what happened,” Veneziano said. “The simple answer is, they weren’t ready to go. That is a hope and a wish vs. knowing. There’s a big difference between those two things.
“I know we’re physically prepared, and I think, for the most part, they are mentally prepared. With that being said, I’m expecting some good performances out of them. That’s all it takes for us to get it done. We have to do what I think we can do. That’s not wild expectations. It’s logical.”
Hibbing seeds are as follows:
200 medley relay — 4. Ella Kalisch, Madison St. George, Bella Alaspa, Lily Lantz; 15. Mia Savage, Desiriee DiIorio, Riley St. George, Raini Gibson; 16. Alison Trullinger, Courtney Massich, Ginny Sandness, Sylvie Wetzel.
200 freestyle — 1. Geli Stenson; 12. Alexis Walters; 15. Jordyn McCormack.
200 individual medley — 6. Kalisch; 8. Madison St. George; 11. Alaspa; 21. Gibson.
50 freestyle — 4. Macie Emerson; 5. Emery Maki; 14. Lantz; 32. DiIorio.
100 butterfly — 2. Alaspa; 7. Madison St. George; 17. Sandness; 20. Regan Powell; 21. Riley St. George.
100 freestyle — 3. Emerson; 5. Maki; 15. Lantz; 17. Savage.
500 freestyle — 2. Stenson; 10. Walters; 17. Trullinger; 23. Massich.
200 freestyle relay — 2. Emerson, Maki, Madison St. George; Stenson; 12. Alaspa, Riley St. George, Lantz, Walters; 16. DiIorio, Sandness, Gibson Wetzel.
100 backstroke — 6. Kalisch; 11. Savage; 14. McCormack; 15. Trullinger.
100 breaststroke — 12. DiIorio; 15. Massich; 22. Gibson.
400 freestyle relay — 3. Stenson, Maki, Emerson, Kalisch; 12. Walters, Savage, McCormack, Massich; 18. Trullinger, Powell, Sandness, Riley St. George.
Rock Ridge seeds are as follows:
200 medley — 5. Emma Vukmanich, Ellie Robillard, Hailey Pechonick, Ellie Bjorge; 9. Maggie Koskela, Grace Langowski; Jaelyn Parks, Avah Krausaar; 19. Maggie Gripp, Maija Rantala; Olivia Fernlund, Adrianna Ferkul.
200 freestyle — 6. Elise Hoard; 7. Samantha Bartovich; 13. Paige Robillard.
200 individual medley — 5. Ellie Robillard; 9. Mia Stark; 12. Pechonick; 15. Allison Anderson.
50 freestyle — 9. Vukmanich; 10. Bjorge; 18. Abygail Roush; 25. Kenzie Rasmussen.
100 butterfly — 8. Pechonick; 10. Koskela; 12. Stark; 14. Parks.
100 freestyle — 6. Bjorge; 11. Bartovich; 13. Taylor Harju; 22. Wren Galloway.
500 freestyle — 3. Ellie Robillarad; 4. Dani Logan; 9. Hoard; 12. Anderson.
200 freestyle relay — 7. Hoard, Stark, Bartovich, Krausaar; 9. Logan, Isabella Smith, Harju, Parks; 14. Roush, Rantala, Kylee Okland, Galloway; 23. Rasmussen, Meg Seeber, Marian Louks, Grace Redmond.
100 backstroke — 8. Vukmanich; 10. Gripp; 13. Koskela; 24. Rasmussen.
100 breaststroke — 10. Langowski; 13. Rantala; 19. Abby Edwards; 23. Paige Tverberg.
400 freestyle relay — 4. Hoard, Stark, Vukmanich, Bjorge; 9. Krausaar, NNA, Harju, Smith; 19. Paige Robillard, Amelia Kober, Ferkul, Gripp.
Mesabi East seed times are as follows:
200 medley relay — 2. Siri Hakala, Kylie Meyer, Emma Williams, Adrianna Sheets; 7. Summer Cullen-Line, Emily Blake, Kyra Skelton, Aubree Skelton; 10. McKenzie Pokorny, Izzy Depew, Rhys Ceglar, Kerbie Olmstead; 14. Brooke Osufsen, Mae Layman, Ashley Fossell, Jaezreel Johnson.
200 freestyle — 3. Sheets; 10. Adeline Butzke; 18. Olmstead; 20. Kiera Saumer.
200 individual medley — 3. Williams; 13. Hakala; 14. Blake; 16. Ceglar.
50 freestyle — 2. Meyer; 8. Kyra Skelton; 13. Pokorny; 20. Osufsen.
100 butterfly — 9. Kyra Skelton; 11. Ceglar; 13. Fossil; 16. Cullen-Line.
500 freestyle — 2. Sheets; 10. Aubree Skelton; 14. Olmstead; 20. Layman.
200 freestyle relay — 4. Meyer, Pokorny, Ceglar, Butzke; 13. Depew, Fossil, Olmstead, Saumer; 17. Lily Larson, Brooke Osufsen, Layman, Cameron Mattson.
100 backstroke — 2. Williams; 4. Hakala; 12. Cullen-Line; 17. Pokorny.
100 breaststroke — 2. Meyer; 6. Depew; 8. Aubree Skelton; 11. Fossell.
400 freestyle relay — 2. Sheets, Kyra Skelton, Aubree Skeltonm Williams; 8. Cullen-Line, Hakala, Blake, Butzke; 15. Mattson, Brooke Osufsen; Saumer, Layman; 21. Emily Forrett, Larson, Delany Steblay, Allie Thomas.
Chisholm seeds are as follows:
200 medley relay — 11. Clara Nelson, Molly Sundquist, Jaelyn Jordan, Tresa Baumgard; 23. Emma Sundquist, Mya Pessenda, Magie Nelson, Hanna Halberg; 26. Cheyenne Parr, Greta Nelson, Viviana Verant, Cienna Parr.
200 freestyle — 17. Ava Baumgard; 21. Emma Sundquist; 24. Greta Nelson; 25. Verant.
200 individual medley — 7. Clara Nelson.
50 freestyle — 3. Tresa Baumgard; 22. Molly Sundquist; 27. Leila Malbostad; 31. Josie Baumgard.
100 butterfly — 19. Magie Nelson.
100 freestyle — 8. Tresa Baumgard; 21. Ava Baumgard; 26. Cienna Parr; 31. Breena Colwell.
500 freestyle — 20. Hanna Halberg; 22. Pessenda.
200 freestyle relay — 10. Clara Nelson, Ava Baumgard, Jordan, Tresa Baumgard; 22. Emma Sundquist, Molly Sundquist, Pessenda, Magie Nelson; 24. Greta Nelson, Cheyenne Parr, Verant, Cienna Parr.
100 backstroke — 7. Clara Nelson; 20. Jordan; 27. Cheyenne Parr.
100 breaststroke — 18. Molly Sundquist; 25. Elizabeth Haupt.
400 freestyle relay — 14. Magie Nelson, Pessenda, Ava Baumgard, Jordan; 22. Hanna Halberg, Cienna Parr, Greta Nelson, Emma Sundquist; 25. Malbostad, Josie Baumgard, Cheyenne Parr, Verant.
Northeast Range/Ely seeds are as follows:
200 medley relay — 8. Esther Anderson, Via DeBeltz, Grace Sundell, Carena DeBeltz; 25. Maggie Dammannm Maggie Fetterer, Sabrah Hart, Tuuli Koivisto.
200 freestyle — 9. Morgan McClelland; 14. Anna Larson; 22. Lauren Olson; 23. Hart.
200 individual medley — 10. Lily Tedrick; 22. Sundell.
50 freestyle — 15. Kelly Thompson; 28. Fetterer; 29. Emila Swenson
100 butterfly — 6. Tedrick.
100 freestyle — 16. Larson; 22. Koivisto; 29. Madison Jonas; 30. Moon Vetos-Keen.
500 freestyle — 16. McClelland; 19. Olson; 24. Carena DeBeltz
200 freestyle relay — 8. Tedrick, McClelland, Larson, Thompson; 19. Anderson, Olson, Sundell, Carena DeBeltz.
100 backstroke — 21. Anderson; 23. Dammann; 25. Koivisto.
100 breaststroke — 16. Thompson; 24. Via DeBeltz.
400 freestyle relay — 6. Tedrick, McClelland, Larson, Thompson; 23. Anderson, Olson, Sundell, Carena DeBeltz; 26. Dammann, Via DeBeltz, Hart, Koivisto.
