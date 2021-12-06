HIBBING — It was a 50/50 weekend for the Hibbing High school boys basketball team.
The Bluejackets beat Class 4A Hastings, then lost to Class 3A Red Wing.
With two days off, Hibbing gets back on the court today to take on Eveleth-Gilbert in a 7:15 p.m. contest at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
Hibbing coach Joel McDonald liked the way his team played Friday, but not Saturday, but he’ll take the 1-1 record.
“If we were going to split, we probably split in the right way,” McDonald said. “We won the 4A game, so we’ll take that. We wanted to get out of there with a couple of win, but when you don’t play well enough to make that happen, that’s how you finish up for you.
“Hopefully, we can learn from those experiences and get better. We play different people on any given night, and we’ll have our hands full with (Will) Bittman. We won’t be able to sleep on some of the rotations we were sleeping on like we were Saturday.”
Eveleth-Gilbert does have some size with Bittman, plus, the Golden Bears have decent backcourt play.
“Will is their anchor in the middle,” McDonald said. “When you have a guy like Will, who can patrol the paint on both ends of the floor, they always have a shot. Hopefully, we can get to the right spots and compete on the glass with them.
“He’s a physical kid. You have to give him credit for the guy he is. We have to be ready to meet that challenge. He’s not the last bigger kid we’re going to see.”
It was a tale of two games against the Raiders and Wingers, especially on the defensive side of the ball.
That’s something Bluejacket coach Joel McDonald and his team have to correct heading into the Golden Bears’ contest.
“We have to get better at the short list of things we do,” McDonald said. “It’s nothing special. What hurt us this past weekend, when we gave things up, was late rotations or no rotations at all.
“Part of that was the fact that this group of guys is inexperienced. What we saw is when they get a little distracted or challenged like Red Wing challenged us, we got quiet. You have to be able to communicate on both ends of the floor, particularly on defense.”
Hibbing was slow to the ball.
“We were lagging a lot defensively in where we needed to be, and Red Wing made us pay for it,” McDonald said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.