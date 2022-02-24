VIRGINIA — The Hibbing boys basketball team came out aggressive in the first half on Wednesday night against Virginia.
The Blue Jackets hit some big shots and played some solid defense on their way to a 82-58 victory over Virginia.
“We still have a lot of players still learning out there,” Hibbing head coach Joel McDonald said. “We have to keep coming out aggressive in the first half and playing our game.”
The Blue Jackets raced out to a quick 7-0 lead on the strength of Ayden McDonald making a pair of layups, a free throw, and a jumper.
The Blue Jackets made it a 10-0 contest when Jacob Jensrud hit a 3-pointer, forcing Virginia head coach Derek Aho to take a time out.
“Hibbing is a very good team,” Aho said. “You cannot come out flat against them like we did.”
Zachary Rusich hit a deep 3-pointer to make it a 13-0 Hibbing lead.
The Blue Devils got on the board when Zane Lokken picked up a rebound and put it back in to make it a 13-2 Hibbing lead.
The Blue Jackets added to their lead when McDonald scored seven more quick points and Rusich hit a 3-pointer and Carson Brown made a lay up to give Hibbing a 25-5 lead.
“That was how we wanted to start the game,” McDonald said. “We are a young team and have to be ready to come out and play every night.”
The Blue Devils took another time out and following the time out Hibbing scored eight more points to make it a 36-5 contest.
Carson Brown hit a 3-pointer and a jumper.
The Blue Devils stopped the scoring streak when Ryan Herberg hit a bucket while being fouled.
He added the free throw and it was then a 36-8 game.
McDonald added two more buckets in the half to end it with 21.
The Blue Devils got eight quick points from Casey Aune and a layup from Max Williams at the buzzer to cut the Hibbing lead to 46-22.
“That was a good first half we played,” McDonald said. “We passed the ball well, hit some big shots, and played solid defense.”
The second half was a different story for Virginia.
They got quick buckets from Noah Mitchell and Jalen Miskowitz and a 3-pointer from Aune.
That cut the Hibbing lead down to 21 points.
“We came out firing in the half and that’s what I wanted to see,” Aho said. “I did not want them to give up at all.”
The Blue Jackets also stayed hot from the field.
McDonald hit another 3-pointer and Rusich hit his second 3-pointer to make it a 63-35 contest.
The Blue Devils continued to fight it out on the court, keeping Hibbing from putting the game into running time.
Alex Engrav and Williams hit 3-pointers to get closer.
“You have to give Derek (Aho) credit,” McDonald said. “His boys were battling out there.”
The teams ended up trading buckets throughout the second half, with both teams scoring 36 points.
“I was very proud of my guys,” Aho said. “They didn’t give up out there at all and battled in the second half.”
McDonald ended the game with 32 points to lead Hibbing.
The Blue Jackets are back in action on Friday, when they host Duluth East.
“We are going to need to come out and play some solid ball on Friday,” McDonald said. “There are still things we need to work on.”
The Blue Devils were led by Aune who scored 13, while Miskowitz scored 12.
The Blue Devils will host Barnum, on Friday.
HHS 46 36 — 82
VHS 22 36 — 58
Hibbing: Zachary Rusich 13, Carson Brown 14, Finley Cary 2, Dane Mammenga 4, Alex Chacich 4, Vincent Carlson 3, Jacob Jensrud 10, Ayden McDonald 32; Three pointers: Rusich 3, McDonald 3, Jensrud 2, Brown 1, Carlson 1; Free throws 8-12; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: None;
Virginia: Zane Lokken 10, Jalen Miskowitz 12, Casey Aune 13, Alex Engrav 3, Sam Carlson 1, Noah Mitchell 3, Ryan Herberg 8, Max Williams 8; Three pointers: Aune 3, Lokken 2, Miskowitz 1, Engrav 1, Mitchell 1, Herberg 1, Williams 1; Free throws: 7-11; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: None;
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.