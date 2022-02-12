Hibbing hoops holds on against Breck, 78-71

HIBBING — Turning defense into offense hasn’t been a problem for the Hibbing High School boys basketball team.
Stopping teams on the inside has been a problem for the Bluejackets, however, as Cloquet proved in an overtime victory Thursday.
Hibbing needed to shore that up when Breck came to town Friday, but the Mustangs exploited the Bluejackets in the paint, Hibbing put up enough offense to come away with a 78-71 victory on Kevin McHale Court in the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
It wasn’t perfect by any means, but the Bluejackets did just enough to win.
“We made plays today,” Hibbing coach Joel McDonald said. “We got rebounds. We got stops. We did some good things and enough things to get the win. That’s an athletic, battle-tested team. I don’t care if they’re 2A or whatever their record might be.
“That’s a team that plays good opponents on any given night. They go hard. They go the entire game. When we decided to slow down a little bit, they took advantage of it.”
Hibbing had a 21-19 lead about halfway through the first half, then the Bluejackets got three-straight 3-pointers, two from Carson Brown and one from Ayden McDonald, to take a 30-19 lead
From there, Hibbing went on a 16-4 run to end the half and take a 46-29 lead into halftime.
“There were times when we moved the ball exceptionally well,” McDonald said. “We had a solid game. We found shooters, but we didn’t hit every shot when we got a good look from the perimeter.”
The only thing Hibbing didn’t do was close out in the paint.
The Mustangs got too many easy chances, but Breck didn’t capitalize on some of them.
“We have to get to the right spots,” McDonald said. “We’re not moving early enough.
These have been consistent issues from the start. It’s accountability.
“We’re not dialed in to what our plan is and what our rotation is all of the time. Something is distracting us. We’re better and that’s a good thing, but at some point and time, we have to quit making those mistakes. The problem is good teams won’t let you get away with it.”
Breck coach Tim Sension thought his team handled the Bluejackets zone defense well, except for the seven minutes of the half.
“We got tired a little bit toward the end of the half, but we got as many (points) breaking their press as they got turning us over,” Sension said. “When we executed against it, we got layups. “We needed to do that a few more times.
“We talked about getting the ball into the middle, looking down into the lane. When we lost a little bit of discipline and focus on that, that’s when we got ourselves into trouble.”
The good news for Breck was the Mustangs were just starting to get heated up.
When the second half started, the Breck hit five 3-pointers in the first eight minutes to take that 17-point deficit down nine, 61-52.
“We executed better on offense, and we changed it up defensively,” Sension said. “We got out of our man and went to a box-and-one. We physically fought harder than we did in the first half.
“More than that, we saw the ball go into the hoop a couple of times on easy shots, and that got our confidence back. We haven’t shot the ball well in the past couple of games.
We talked about getting a layup or two, getting a short one, seeing the ball go in to build confidence, then the threes will start to go in.”
Hibbing’s offense wasn’t as crisp as it was in the first half, and that’s why the Mustangs were able to cut into that lead.
“We started the second half with a nice lead, but we came out and settled,” McDonald said. “They were in a box-and-one. There were holes all over the place with the attention they were giving Ayden, but we stood around and shot some threes on several possessions.
“They took it from a 17-point game to a nine-point game way too quickly. If we’re going to let them get it down to that single-digit threshold, we have to make sure they’re working for it. We didn’t do that tonight.”
The Mustangs never got it any closer than nine the rest of the way until a last-second basket made it a seven-point game.
“We give up too much,” McDonald said. “That builds confidence for who we’re playing. They get a bunch of layups, then they start knocking down some threes. We start panicking and fly out at them, then we’re giving up more layups.
“It’s something we have to get better at. We’ve got to buy into getting better at it. It’s not like we’re asking them to do something new. We’re asking them to do something that we’ve been doing for the past seven years.”
McDonald led Hibbing with 30 points. Jacob Jensrud, Carson Brown and Zach Rusich all had 12 and Dane Mammenga finished with 10.
Breck was led by Kevin Armstrong with 19 points. Jimmy Koch and Waziri Lawal both had 13 and TJ Huss and Will Walker IIII both had 12.
BHS 29 42 — 71
HHS 46 32 — 78
Breck: Tommy Hofer 2, TJ Huss 12, Jimmy Koch 13, Waziri Lawal 13, Will Walker III 12, Kevin Armstrong 19.
Hibbing: Zach Rusich 12, Carson Brown 12, Finley Cary 2, Dane Mammenga 10, Jacob Jensrud 12, Ayden McDonald 30.
Total Fouls: Breck 9; Hibbing 8; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Breck 4-8; Hibbing 7-10; 3-pointers: Huss 2, Koch, Lawal, Walker III 2, Armstrong, Rusich, Brown 2, Jensrud 2, McDonald 2.
Greenway 69,
Lakeview Christian 51
At Coleraine, Grant Hansen had 28 points as the Raiders beat the Lions on Karen Tomberlin Gymnasium Friday.
Mathias Macknight added 19 points for Greenway, and Westin Smith had 15, with three 3-pointers.
Mathew Wright had 23 points for Lakeview Christian Academy, with four 3-pointers. Kallen Lundberg added 11 and Anders Easty 10.
LCA 25 26 — 51
GHS 32 37 — 69
Lakeview Christian Academy: Landon Puffer 4, Mathew Wright 23, Kallen Lundberg 11, Anders Easty 10, Luke Hanna 1, Josh Johnson 2.
Greenway: Grant Hansen 28, Westin Smith 15, Mathias Macknight 19, Grant Rychart 3, Alex Plackner 2, Tyler Swedeen 2.
Total Fouls: Lakeview Christian Academy NA; Greenway NA; Fouled Out: NA; Free Throws: Lakeview Christian Academy 10-18; Greenway 5-8; 3-pointers: Wright 4, Easty, Smith 3, Rychart.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Cherry 73,
Greenway 35
At Cherry, Rylee Mancina poured in 26 points as the Tigers dominated the Raiders at home Friday.
Lauren Staples and Anna Serna both had 12 points for Cherry.
Jadin Saville had 12 points for Greenway.
GHS 20 15 — 35
CHS 34 39 — 73
Greenway: Klara Finke 7, AnDrya Schad 7, Layla Miskovich 4, Alyzzia Roy 2, Talia Saville 3, Jadin Saville 12.
Cherry: Mackenna Ridge 4, Lauren Staples 12, Anna Serna 12, Kaylynn Cappo 9, Rylee Mancina 26, Aunika Helms 2, Jillian Sadjak 8.
Total Fouls: Greenway 11; Cherry 15; Fouled Out: Serna; Free Throws: Greenway 7-13; Cherry 2-2; 3-pointers: Finke, Schad, Cappo.
BOYS’ HOCKEY
Hibbing/Chisholm 6,
St. Paul Johnson 2
ST. PAUL — The Bluejackets got goals from six different players en route to the victory over the Governors Friday.
Scoring for Hibbing/Chisholm were Kasey Kemp scored short-handed, Drew Janezich, Beau Frider on the power, AJ Lehman, Christian Dickson and Broden Fawcett.
Brayden Boyer stopped 14 shots in goal for the Bluejackets.
Matt Maidl and Adam Gaudio scored for St. Paul Johnson.
Damian VanDanacker had 38 saves.
HC 2 0 4 — 6
SPJ 0 1 1 — 2
First Period — 1. HC, Kasey Kemp (Tristen Babich), sh, 7:03; 2. HC, Drew Janezich, 8:03.
Second Period — 3. SPJ, Matt Maidl, 5:34.
Third Period — 4. HC, Beau Frider (Kemp), pp, :22; 5. SPJ, Adam Gaudio (Aidan Van Patten, Cristian Olanda-Ruiz), 4:46; 6. HC, AJ Lehman (Christian Dickson, Nathan Rude), 10:51; 7. HC, Dickson (Blaydon McCue), 11:11; 8. Broden Fawcett (Drew Anderson), 14:59.
Goalie Saves — Hibbing/Chisholm, Braydon Boyer 4-4-6—14; St. Paul Johnson, Damian VanDanacker 13-13-12—38.
Penalties — Hibbing/Chisholm 3-6; St. Paul Johnson 2-4.
