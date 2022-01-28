HIBBING — The Hibbing High School wrestling team may have lost to Mora 46-27 Friday at the Friday Night Live event at the high school gymnasium, but there were plenty of positives coming out of the match.
The Mustangs struck early and often at the lower weights to build a nice lead, but the Bluejackets battled back later to make it close, and in the process, Hibbing got big wins from Bryson Larrabee and Thomas Hagen over a couple solid Mora wrestlers.
Early on, however, Mora dominated the match as Stratton Nelson, Anthony Nelson, Mason Nelson, Carter Gmahl, Nathan Nelson, Brock Folkema, Avery Nelson and Tucker Hass posted five falls and two decisions to get that big lead.
“Mora is tough,” Hibbing coach Ray Pierce said. “They’re in the same kind of boat we are. They lose one next year, and we lose one. We’ll see the same team next year. We saw a lot of stuff in this match that’s going to work well for us in the future.
“The kids wrestled tough. I didn’t see anyone quitting. Everybody wrestled hard. We kept going. We won close matches that were close. I like to see all of that. I thought it was a good match for us.”
That winning streak was snapped at 160-pounds when Bryson Larrabee pinned Cole Gmahl at 3:55.
It was a big win for the Hibbing junior because the Gmahl name is synonymous with Mustang wrestling.
“Bryson, I like to leave him alone sometimes and let him wrestle,” Pierce said. “When he does that, he’s got a plan, and he knows what to do. It was a match where he kept everything tight.
“He kept it close, and when the opportunity came, he took it. If the underclassmen see that kind of stuff, that’s the wrestling we need to do in the future. If we stick close, and we take the opportunity, these matches can turn around big time for us.”
Right after that, Cooper Hendrickson won by fall at 3:09, then Thomas Hagen came back with a pin at 1:18 for the 50th win of his career.
“Thomas is on the right track,” Pierce said. “Thomas hit a lull a couple of weeks ago, but the old Thomas is back a little now. He’s starting to wrestle with the grit and toughness that he's got.
“That was a tough match. The kid he wrestled was no slouch. Thomas took it to him. He kept going, and he finally got the fall.”
Drew Shay followed that up with a fall at 5:57, then Ian Larrabee picked up a 7-2 victory.
In the last match of the meet, Ben Everson of Mora won by fall at 2:12.
Mora 46, Hibbing 27
106 — Stratton Nelson, M, def. Nehemiah Figueroa, 7-4; 113 — Anthony Nelson, M, pinned Emma Platt, :55; 120 — Mason Nelson, M, def. Christian Jelle, 10-8; 126 — Carter Gmahl, M, pinned Gabe Martin, 1:23; 132 — Nathan Nelson, M, def. Ethan Roy, 19-7; 138 — Brock Folkema, M, pinned Jacoby Ekanem, :33; 145 — Avery Nelson, M, pinned Luke Tichy, 1:41; 138 — Tucker Hass, M, pinned Jack Bautch, 1:17; 160 — Bryson Larrabee, H, pinned Cole Gmahl, 3:55; 170 — Cooper Hendrickson, H, pinned Josh Yates, 3:09; 182 — Thomas Hagen, H, pinned Hayden Borce, 1:18; 195 — Drew Shay, H, pinned Jared Yates, 5:57; 220 — Ian Larrabee, H, def. Dyllon Adams, 7-2; 285 — Ben Everson, M, pinned Jaxon Greiner, 2:12
