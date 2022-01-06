HIBBING — The Hibbing High School boys basketball team passed their first test without Ayden McDonald in the lineup, beating Duluth Denfeld Tuesday.
The stakes get a little higher today when the Bluejackets travel to Bemidji to take on the Class 4A Lumberjacks in a 7:15 p.m. contest.
Bemidji is a battle-tested big school that plays in a tough conference and good section, so Hibbing will have its work cut out for itself.
“There’s no question we’ll have our hands full,” Hibbing coach Joel McDonald said. “They’re long. They’re athletic. They shoot it. They have a well-rounded team that will pose problems for us.
“It’ll come down to how well we do the things we can control.”
Not only will the Bluejackets be missing McDonald again, but another player will be out due to COVID protocol, so Hibbing will be down two starters heading into the game.
Even so, McDonald said his team still needs to function regardless of who’s in or who’s out of the lineup.
“We’re not going to be as deep, but at the same token, we have to have guys ready to do their jobs,” McDonald said. “Some of the guys who will be out there are going to be a little-less experienced.
“That makes it tougher for them to get those jobs done, but the opportunity is there for them. Do we want to win the game? Absolutely. Do we want to compete? Without question. If we go down, we want to go down swinging in a sense that we play well.”
There are several things that McDonald wants to correct against Bemidji that will make his team able to compete.
“It’s doing some of things that have been problematic better,” McDonald said. “Defensive rotations, defensive communication, taking care of the ball. If you do those things and someone beats you, you give them credit for doing that. On game day, that’s always something that remains to be seen regardless of who you play.”
One of the positive things that came out of the Denfeld game was the play of freshman Carson Brown.
He took over the point and handled himself admirably.
“People are going to come after him to make him handle it, and probably physically come after him because that’s what older teams do,” McDonald said. “They want to see what you’re made out of, and if you can hold it together.
“Carson has paid attention to more of that. He did a lot of things well until he got his second foul early in the game. He had a good start. Give him credit for his attentiveness to the game.”
Of course, Brown has some valuable veterans to play with, so it’s not all on his shoulders.
“He has the expectations of running the show for us, but we had a handful of guys who had nice games,” McDonald said. “We went into it knowing it wasn’t going to be one guy carrying the load.
“You saw a bunch of guys doing a part of that job. They picked up their games from a little bit to quite a bit. It was fun to watch that unfold.”
