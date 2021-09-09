HIBBING — When the Hibbing High School football team opens their home season today, it won’t be on familiar surroundings.
Cheever Field has been torn up as it gets ready for a facelift, which will be completed in 2022.
Instead, the Bluejackets will be playing all of their home games on the Mountain Iron-Buhl High School Field, where Hibbing will be taking on Proctor in a 7 p.m. contest.
Bluejacket coach Shaun Howard said the team is excited to be playing on the turf field.
“It’s going to be different because we don’t have a home field,” Howard said. “It’s something different to go through, but other teams have gone through it, too.”
After the recent rainfall, playing on turf isn’t such a bad idea.
“Turf stays the same whereas if we were playing on grass, who knows what that field would be like right now,” Howard said.
The Bluejackets are coming off a 54-8 loss to Duluth East, and even though the game was lopsided, Howard said his team had ample opportunity to put points on the board.
“From a coaching standpoint, the kids never gave up,” Howard said. “These kids worked their tails off. We have to work on the mental mistakes. We had quite a few of them on special teams that hurt us.
“We had some positive things happen. We had some drives against them. We have to capitalize and get into the end zone.”
Finishing drives is the one mindset Hibbing needs.
“They have to understand that they can have that kind of success,” Howard said. “We have to change that mindset. We’ve been talking about that all week long. We have to get our mindsets right.
“They can finish drives. They can get into the end zone.”
Howard expects Proctor to run the wishbone, which means the Bluejackets’ defense must stick to their keys.
“They have some big offensive linemen, so we have to try and use our speed and agility to get around them,” Howard said. “They have to be disciplined because with the wishbone, you can get a lot of misdirection happening with the backs to confuse you.
“You have to be smart and read your keys up front. We’ve drilled that all week long.”
Offensively, Hibbing will see a Proctor’s defense that runs a 3-5, but the Rails do walk their ends up on the outside to make it look like a 5-3.
“They have some good outside guys that we have to account for,” Howard said. “We’re stressing that, and being strong up front and knowing and doing our jobs and not trying to do other jobs.”
To finally get that first win, Hibbing must buckle down and, more importantly, finish off its drives.
“We have to stay mentally strong, stay focused and play our game,” Howard said. “We have to let the game come to us. We can’t overthink things, and we need to be smart out there.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.