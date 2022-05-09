HIBBING — Fresh off a win at the Doc Savage Meet last Friday, the Hibbing High School girls track team is getting into midseason form.
The Bluejackets will get a chance to flex their muscles today when they take part in the Section 7AA True Team Meet, which begins at 1:30 p.m. for the field events in Cloquet.
The running events begin at 2:30 p.m.
Every place scores in the meet, from 24 points down to one, so what kind of an advantage does that give Hibbing?
“The fact that they’re two deep as opposed to three deep, we will have a good advantage,” Hibbing coach Serena Sullivan said. “We don’t have that depth on our team to go with three scoring.
“I’m kind of excited to see what we can actually do with just the two scoring.”
Sullivan believes she has enough strong athletes to make every event tough.
“For the most part, we’re strong, all-around,” Sullivan said. “It’s tweaking things here and there, trying to lay it out so everybody is at their strongest, if we stack somebody up in three or four events.”
Hibbing competed well in all of the running events at the Doc Savage, so that should be a strength in this meet.
“Our distance girls are a solid team,” Sullivan said. “We can throw them into sprinting events if we need to. We have a couple of sprinters that are mid-distance, so we’ll have to be careful on our sprinting and relay events.”
At the Doc, the Bluejackets won three of the four relays — the 4x200, the 4x400 and the 4x800.
Could it happen again?
“The likelihood of that happening today is going to be iffy,” Sullivan said. “We can’t have all of those same girls in the same events because a lot of them do overlap.”
Which means Sullivan gets a chance to find some depth on this team.
“I hope we can come across some more PRs, now that we’re finally able to have a season,” Sullivan said. “These girls seem to be coming along nicely.”
