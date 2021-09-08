Hibbing harriers want their cake at GNK Invite

HIBBING — Since the Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin Cross Country Meet has been in existence, Titan coach Will Floersheim has always given a sheet cake to the winning team.
That tradition will continue today, and the Hibbing High School boys and girls cross country teams will try to win that cake when the varsity meets begin at 4:50 and 5:30 p.m. at Eagles Ridge Golf Course.
The Hibbing girls are coming off a team win at the Virginia Invite, but there’s still room for improvement.
“They have to keep striving to improve,” Hibbing coach James Plese said. “It was nice, but personal times-wise, they were not satisfied. That’s OK. We tell them that the courses change, some are on, some are off.
“You have to compete with who’s there, and not always look at the time and worry. They’re still getting used to that. They want to go out and run the times, not only place well. They’re hungry, but that’s one thing we still have to work on.”
Hibbing will see Proctor and Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin in this meet, which will be a good measuring stick for the Bluejackets.
“They will give us a good race, so that should be fun for us,” Plese said. “We want to keep showing improvement. Winning meets is one thing, and sometimes with the course and the weather, you’re not always going to run a personal-best time.
“At the same time, we do need to be mindful of where we’re at. We do want to continue to drop time. The courses have a little bit of play into the times changing so much week-to-week in our first meets of the season.”
Plese said it’s early yet, so he doesn’t want his girls to get hung up on that.
“The fact that they won, that’s a good thing,” Plese said. “It’s a good starting point. They’re amped up because this invite is one where they, historically, have done well at. The winning team should earn that sheet cake, which is what Coach Floershiem does over there.
“These girls want that cake this year.”
On the boys side, Lucak Arnhold has been Hibbing’s No. 1 runner, but Plese wants the rest of his team to follow him.
“Our pack has to be a little tighter,” Plese said. “Lucas has been doing a fine job, but no one is hanging with him. In practice, these guys are tight together. In a race, Lucas stretches things out, which is a good thing for him.
“These other guys should put in their minds that we need to stay closer to him, and be tighter. There’s not much spread between Taite (Murden), Zach (Rusich), Ethan (Roy), Ethan (Aune), Mitchell (Anderson), Carson (Brown), Oliver (Stevens) and Christian (Massich).”
It’s about moving that pack up, according to Plese.
“It’s getting two or three of them to say, ‘We’re going to push through this pain and stick to Lucas a little bit,’” Plese said. “If two or three of them do it, maybe the rest of them will start to do it.
“We will see Jeremiah (Wentland) race for the first time. He’ll be a nice component to the team that will be nice to have. It’s putting these into a position to continually improve and push each other.”
The Bluejackets will get their first look at the Titans and Grand Rapids.
“Those are good, solid teams, which will give us targets to chase,” Plese said.
