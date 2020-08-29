Hibbing harriers second at Lester Park triangular

DULUTH — The Duluth East High School girls cross country team scored a perfect 15 to win the East, Hibbing, Lakeview Christian Academy Triangular held Thursday at the Lester Park Golf Course.
The Greyhounds actually had eight runners finish ahead of the Bluejackets runners, but the five scoring points were Anna Britta Helmer, Crystal Kaczmarczyk, Jenna Johnson, Scarlet Freese and Veronica Wahman.
The Bluejackets, who had 50 points, were led by Reese Aune, who placed eighth in 23:06 over the 5,000-meter course; Aune Boben was ninth in 23:32, Miriam Milani10th (24:43), Gianna Figueroa 11th (24:47) and Addison Hess 12th (24:47).
Other Hibbing runners were Jorie Anderson 12th (26:13), Jocelyn Strukel 14th (27:09), Monroe Rewertz 32nd (30:01) and Amara Langner 33rd (30:04).
On the boys side, Duluth East scored 16 points, followed by Hibbing at 47 and Lakeview Christian Academy with 85.
The Greyhounds snuck into the first four spots, but David Platt broke that string of runners with a fifth-place finish in 18:59. Zach Rusich would place ninth in 19:51, followed by Bryson Larrabee in 10th (19:55), Ethan Roy 11th (20:09) and Owen Hendrickson 12th (20:10).
Taite Murden was 13th in 20:38; Oliver Stevens 14th in 21:18; Preston Sladek 33rd in 22:09; Ethan Aune 41st in 22:56; and Christian Massich 43rd in 23:29.
G/N-K Early Bird
PENGILLY — The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys cross country team scored 19 points to win the G/N-K Early Bird Meet held Friday at the Swan Lake Country Club.
The Titans defeated South Ridge, which scored 50 points in the dual-team meet.
Geno Uhrbom placed first with a time of 10:34.18 over the 3200-meter course.
Connor Thoennes was third in 11:05.76, followed by Daniel Olson in fourth (11:06.27), Michael Butterfield fifth (11:13.38) and Weston Marx sixth in 11:41.08.
Noah Foster of Cromwell was second in 10:44.66.
On the girls side, South Ridge scored 27 points to place first. G/N-K had 38 points.
Emaleigh Olesiak of Cromwell was first in 12:55.61 on the 3200-meter course.
Baylie Norris of the Titans was fourth in 13:43.74. Karly Mann was sixth (14:06.59), Kaitlin Olson seventh (14:12.34), Lola Champlin 10th (15:56.56) and Brooke Petrich 11th (16:04.52).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.