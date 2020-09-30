HIBBING — The Hibbing High School boys and girls cross country teams usually only get to run at home once, but due to the pandemic, all that changed.
The Bluejackets hosted a meet two weeks ago, but now Hibbing gets a second chance to run at home, hosting Grand Rapids and Proctor, beginning at 4 p.m. today at the Hibbing Municipal Golf Course.
The girls race will go off first, followed by the boys race. The 3K races will close out the event.
Hibbing coach James Plese is hoping his teams get to shine one more time at home.
“It’s a fast course historically,” Plese said. “I don’t think it’s supposed to be a swamp, so we might get lucky this year where we avoid wet, Hibbing home meets twice in one season.
“That’s been unusual for us.”
The Bluejackets girls will try to build on the successed they’ve been having, but they did get swept by Duluth East at the Lester Park Meet last week.
“It’s the success minus running into the buzz saw of Duluth East,” Plese said. “The reality is Duluth East is in our section. We keep saying that we have to be ready. No matter how good East is this year, that’s the level we have to try and rise to.
“I don’t think Grand Rapids and Proctor are quite to that level, but I know Proctor has a strong team. Rapids may be a little bit down, so it’s time for our girls to mentally prepare to go after the conference title Tuesday, or getting ready to run in sections, with whoever we’re paired with.”
Plese said he has some goal times in mind for the girls across the board.
“We have to continue to strive for that,” Plese said. “The next two races are on fast courses, so that’s where our mentality has to be. We have this goal of making it to state, and whether or not they have a state, we know they take the top-two teams.
“That’s where the girls, and the boys to some extent, have to be prepared and get after it. The girls should want to come into this and win.”
Winning has been a staple this season for the girls, other than the two Greyhound meets.
“Hopefully, that continues today,” Plese said.
On the boys side, Plese said he’s still trying to figure some things out.
David Platt is the solid No. 1 runner right now, but those spots behind him are still up for grabs.
“It’s been a jigsaw puzzle as to who’s going to be No. 2,” Plese said. “Zach (Rusich) was consistent, then he got hurt. Ethan (Roy) has passed him up, but Zach has looked tough these last couple of weeks. He should make a case for himself.
“Ethan won’t give up without a fight.”
Bryson Larrabee is trying to balance football with cross country, but he’s getting back on track. Owen Hendrickson could also make a case for being one of the top-seven runners.
“He wants to leave a legacy behind, and he realizes he didn’t race well last week, so he’s trying to come back this week,” Plese said. “We have that ninth- and eighth-grade group where we’ll see what they give us.
“It’s a good group to push. Even the sophomore group, only three of them, are pushing each other for those back spots. The top six get to go to sections. It’s a crapshoot for the boys right now.”
Plese said the Thunderhawks have a solid top three runners, so his team will have their work cut out for them during the meet.
“David will have to hang on to that group, then the rest of the boys have to see how close they can keep David to the rest of the pack,” Plese said. “We need that pack to run with David a little longer.”
